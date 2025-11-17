XRP Price Analysis for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the top 10 coins are in the green area, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

The price of XRP has risen by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2.1954 and the resistance of $2.2847.

As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances to expect sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the daily bar is closing bearish. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may expect a further correction to the support of $2.0665 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As there are no reversal signals yet, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $2 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $2.2172 at press time.