Bybit Lists ASTER as First Exchange, Opens 100,000 USDT Campaign

Bybit ahead of other prominent platforms declared on Sept. 21 that it was the first cryptocurrency exchange to list ASTER (ASTER/USDT). According to the listing schedule, withdrawals will be possible starting at 10 a.m. UTC on Sept. 22, spot trading will begin at 9:30 a.m. UTC, and deposits will open at 8 a.m. UTC.

ASTER origins

The multi-asset liquidity hub Astherus and the decentralized perpetuals protocol APX Finance merged to form ASTER in late 2024. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, has endorsed the project, and it has been incorporated into various aspects of the Binance ecosystem. ASTER improved its standing among DeFi protocols by generating $6.05 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

ASTER has been regarded as one of the year’s most closely watched token launches due to its ties to the Binance ecosystem. Bybit launched a number of short-term ASTER-related campaigns in conjunction with the listing. One of these is a fixed-term staking product that will begin at 10 a.m. UTC on Sept. 21 and offer an APR of up to 400%.

ASTER Tokensplash event

ASTER Tokensplash, a trading and deposit event with a $100,000 USDT total reward pool, was also introduced by the exchange. There are two events in the campaign, which runs from Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. UTC to Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. UTC. The first allots 50,000 USDT to new users; 25 USDT will be given to the first 2,000 users who register, finish KYC, deposit at least 60 ASTER or deposit 100 USDT, and trade 100 USDT worth of ASTER.

The second event is intended for all users who share the remaining 50,000 USDT after trading at least 500 USDT worth of ASTER on spot markets. Each participant’s reward for this event is limited to 800 USDT.

Bybit is currently the second-largest exchange by trading volume and serves over 60 million users worldwide. The company claims that through supporting Web3 infrastructure and collaborating with blockchain protocols, it aims to integrate traditional and decentralized finance.