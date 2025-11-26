Advertisement
    Strategy's Unprompted $25,000 BTC Price Scenario Raises Eyebrows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 6:22
    Strategy's $25,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price scenario does not exactly instill confidence.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) recently took to the X social media network to emphasize that even if Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $74,000, it would have 5.9x coverage over its convertible debt. Even at $25,000 per BTC, coverage would still be 2x. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $87,567, according to CoinGecko data.

    This was clearly meant to reassure investors but they, naturally, interpreted this as: “Wait… they’re even talking about $25,000?” 

    HOT Stories
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Rockets 13% on Heavy Multimillion Flow, Ethereum (ETH) Hit With Mini-Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Trillion, What Does It All Mean?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell

    The common assumption is that the company might be more exposed to BTC volatility than it publicly claims.

    Why the concerns could be overblown 

    The price of Bitcoin recently plunged below the $81,000 level, coming awfully close to Strategy’s average purchasing price ($74,433). 

    Short seller Jim Chanos, the most prominent Strategy bear, recently mocked Saylor for not announcing another Bitcoin purchase. 

    card

    Even though the company’s current predicament appears to be precarious, it might not be as bad as some naystars seem to be imply. 

    Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are far larger than its convertible debt. This means the company’s Bitcoin acts as a massive cushion, and they would not be forced to sell immediately even in a sharp downturn.

    Much of the debt is convertible or long-dated, which gives MicroStrategy time to ride out volatility, rather than having to liquidate assets at a loss.

    Analysts note that the company has substantial non-BTC assets and cash flow from its business operations.

    Even if Bitcoin temporarily loses value, the company can service debt with operating revenue without selling BTC.

