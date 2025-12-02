Brandt: Bitcoin Bear Market to Last for Months

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Brandt believes Bitcoin is not "out of the woods" because he views the current market structure as a long-term bear market.

Advertisement

He believes that this structure cannot be invalidated by a few days of positive price action.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin pulled off a stunning comeback on Tuesday, surging above the $92,000 level and paring its most recent gains.

🔥 Bitcoin just pulled off a real-life V for Vendetta move — a perfect V-shaped recovery.



📈 $91K ➜ $91K in just 48 hours.⚡️🟧 pic.twitter.com/L1gjaOhVl5 — InvestAnswers (@Investanswers) December 2, 2025

However, according to Brandt, this could be just market noise despite some bullish developments (such as Vanguard's decision to open access to cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds).

Advertisement

Dead cat bounce?

In November, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency collapsed to the $80,000 level following a violent sell-off.

Bitcoin then managed to recover, but it was violently rejected at the $93,000 level. Brandt subsequently described the earlier move as a "dead cat bounce."

Hence, there is still a possibility that this is yet another bear market rally that will eventually fade.

So far, Bitcoin (BTC) is still down 27.6% from its record peak of $126,080 that was achieved in early October.