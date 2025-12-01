Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to $40,000? Brutal New Price Prediction by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 9:52
    Bitcoin at $40,000 is not a shock call anymore because Peter Brandt says the chart failed where it had to show strength, and the recent drop to the mid-$80,000s only makes that target look more realistic.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $40,000? Brutal New Price Prediction by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a renowned trader with 50 years of experience, opened a new front in the Bitcoin conversation by pointing at a target almost nobody wanted to see on the December opening. Amid tug-of-war price action between $86,000-$93,000 per BTC, the trader, in his latest X post, went straight to his long-term channel and highlighted the band that has defined every major cycle since 2013.

    Advertisement

    According to Brandt and his outlook, Bitcoin never reached the top boundary of the long-term channel during this year’s run, and every time that happened in past cycles, the market ended up sliding to the lower band, which now starts under $70,000 and runs into the mid-$40,000s — that is why he treats that entire zone as a real target, not a shock number.

    Article image
    Source: Peter Brandt

    He posted this view just as Bitcoin dropped from about $92,000 to the $86,000s in one clean move, wiping out most of the slow gains the market built earlier in the week. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Wins Major License Boost in Singapore
    XRP Sees 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu Joins Japan's Green List, Saylor’s Strategy Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends It Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Key $90,954 Moment, Will XRP Fall Under Mini-Death Cross?
    'True Currency': Elon Musk Makes Major Bitcoin Statement

    For the trader, it is the kind of move that appears when buyers lose control near a key level. Since BTC still has not reclaimed $93,000 on the monthly chart, the setup moves from "healthy trend" into "at-risk trend."

    Advertisement

    New normal

    Brandt also replied to traders pushing back on his call by pointing to the same model he has used for more than 10 years. That model caught every major high and every major reset in previous cycles, and it shows the same message now: if Bitcoin fails to reach the upper boundary, it usually ends up visiting the lower one.

    That is why a move into the $40,000s is not presented as panic but as a normal destination inside the channel.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/01/2025 - 06:25
    Bitcoin Collapses to $85K as China FUD Makes Comeback
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    In his view, the recent drop, the lack of monthly confirmation and the weaker structure all line up. The chart does not predict disaster; it simply marks the $40,000 zone as a valid point in the cycle if current levels do not hold.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 8:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crash: Double Bottom Formed, There's a Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 6:25
    Bitcoin Collapses to $85K as China FUD Makes Comeback
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 9:52
    Bitcoin to $40,000? Brutal New Price Prediction by Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 8:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Crash: Double Bottom Formed, There's a Chance
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 6:25
    Bitcoin Collapses to $85K as China FUD Makes Comeback
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD