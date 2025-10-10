AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to Lose 50% of Value Against Gold, Warns Bloomberg Expert

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 13:47
    Bloomberg expert predicts 50% loss for Bitcoin versus gold, here's why and when
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Lose 50% of Value Against Gold, Warns Bloomberg Expert
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Bloomberg’s top strategist Mike McGlone, Bitcoin could lose half of its value against gold. He warns that the Bitcoin/gold ratio, which is currently around 30 ounces of precious metal for 1 BTC, could fall back to the mid-teens once market volatility returns.

    Advertisement

    Such a drop would erase years of relative gains and leave the digital gold comparison looking far weaker than the story traders have been telling since institutions first entered the market.

    Bitcoin struggles to hold the line as the warning lands. The coin tried to break past $124,000 before U.S. markets opened, but in less than two hours, the rally failed and the price dropped to under $121,000.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC
    AI Will Kill Gold, But Bitcoin Comes out Stronger, Predicts Nick Szabo
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here

    This partly happened as a mysterious ancient Bitcoin whale opened a $600 million short position on the main cryptocurrency via Hyperliquid's derivatives market.

    Advertisement

    No Bitcoin, no party

    Nevertheless, Bitcoin dominance has climbed to its highest level in almost two months, which signals that capital inside crypto is rotating back to the main coin. However, gold could soon regain the upper hand.

    Other assets added to market noise, not direction. Gold fell 1% to $4,035; silver broke above $50 for the first time before falling back down to $48.55, while altcoins extended losses. Ethereum fell to near $4,300, and BNB and Dogecoin lost about 4%.

    In this context, the spotlight is firmly on Bitcoin. If McGlone's chart is right, a new all-time high may not be the biggest story ahead, as Bitcoin may lose half its value compared to the metal it was supposed to leave behind.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 13:53
    Litecoin (LTC) Suddenly Jumps 13%, What's Happening?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 13:43
    Bitcoin Warning Issued: UK Platform Highlights Risks for Investors
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 13:53
    Litecoin (LTC) Suddenly Jumps 13%, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 13:47
    Bitcoin to Lose 50% of Value Against Gold, Warns Bloomberg Expert
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 13:43
    Bitcoin Warning Issued: UK Platform Highlights Risks for Investors
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all