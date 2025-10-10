AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 11:47
    This morning on crypto market, all focus is on ​"Bitcoin Jesus," as Roger Ver granted US pardon, while XRP hits 3,192% in liquidation imbalance and anonymous Bitcoin whale opens brutal $600 million short position
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    This morning on the crypto market, all focus is on "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver as reports surface that he has been granted a U.S. pardon in exchange for a $48 million settlement with the Department of Justice. 

    At the same time, XRP traders woke up to a brutal 3,192% liquidation imbalance, with long positions absolutely "rekt" again, leaving open interest in tatters and reminding everyone once again why leverage on XRP is more like a lottery ticket than a trade.

    And just to add fuel to an already chaotic morning, an anonymous Bitcoin OG whale has opened a $600 million short against BTC, using massive leverage. Will the market run him over or prove him right?

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC
    AI Will Kill Gold, But Bitcoin Comes out Stronger, Predicts Nick Szabo
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here

    Bitcoin price under $600 million whale’s shadow

    Bitcoin trades at just above $121,000, drifting sideways after rejecting $124,000-$126,000 , but traders are nervous because of a whale, who has made the entire market his shadow.

    Advertisement

    This address, already infamous for flipping $5 billion from BTC into ETH earlier this year, has doubled down on bearishness. It loaded up on a $332 million ETH short at 12x leverage, staked with $30 million USDC as margin and then expanded its Bitcoin short to $607 million, increasing leverage from 6x to 8x. This position equals 5,000 BTC at an average entry of $120,761, with liquidation at $133,760. 

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    For now, though, the whale's presence keeps the market split — retail longs are nervously looking at funding rates, while institutional desks are whispering about whether this is a calculated hedge or just suicidal risk.

    Figure of the day: "Bitcoin Jesus" Roger Ver Back in headlines

    The figure of the day is unmistakably Roger Ver. Known globally as “Bitcoin Jesus” for his relentless evangelism during the early adoption years, Ver later became the face of Bitcoin Cash after the 2017 fork and positioned himself as a challenger to Bitcoin’s dominance.

    For years he was in regulatory obscurity, which kept him away from the U.S., but that is about to change as Ver has reportedly cut a deal with authorities to settle allegations of tax evasion, agreeing to pay $48 million.

    Some people see this as vindication and think it is better to just write the check and move on. Others, though, see it as a collapse of his radical stance, which Ver had previously defended.

    XRP traders face 3,192% bloodbath

    The chart of the day is not Bitcoin; it is XRP, and not the price chart. In just four hours, the liquidation imbalance spiked by 3,192%, leaving almost every long trader on the wrong side of the book. Data shows $187,940 liquidated in total, with longs making up $182,230 of that versus just $5,700 shorts. 

    This means that bulls were the ones taking all the pain, as they found out again that the XRP derivatives market is a minefield, where liquidity disappears instantly and even small moves lead to liquidations.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    When positioning becomes too one-sided, the first reversal wipes everyone out, leaving only the most savvy investors to snap up cheap bids. For contrarian players, this kind of situation can present an opportunity, but for most retail traders, it was nothing short of a massacre.

    Until XRP reclaims the $3.00-$3.10 range, the scars of this imbalance will continue to affect sentiment.

    Evening outlook

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Support sits near $120,000, resistance at $123,000. A squeeze above $126,000 could liquidate oversized shorts and trigger a fast rally.
    • Ethereum (ETH): With -$8.5 million ETF outflows and a fresh whale short, ETH faces heavier downside pressure. The $2,940 support is critical.
    • XRP: After the 3,192% liquidation spike, reclaiming $3.10 would offer relief. Traders should watch liquidation clusters for fresh positioning traps.
    • Solana (SOL) & Mantle (MNT): Despite >$1.7 million liquidations each, both tokens held green, suggesting strong underlying demand.
    • Macro: Focus shifts to the U.S. session where fresh ETF flow numbers and whale positioning could decide whether BTC stays range-bound or breaks violently.
    #Bitcoin #XRP #Liquidation Imbalance #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:33
    Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:00
    6 Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Green: Uptrend Coming?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:47
    Morning Crypto Report: 'Bitcoin Jesus' Free? XRP Bulls Crushed in 3,192% Liquidation Imbalance Bloodbath, Whale Bets $600 Million Against BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:33
    Another Crypto Rugpull on BNB Chain: OracleBNB Deletes All Social Media
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 11:00
    6 Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Green: Uptrend Coming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all