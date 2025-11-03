AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin may seem established at $110,000, but if its historic four-year-cycle pattern repeats, the market could retrace up to 80% before the next halving rebound.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin is trading near $110,000, but its long-term profit-and-loss signal is showing the same curve alignment that preceded each of the three major sell-offs in its history. The 365-day moving average of the PnL Index, tracked by CryptoQuant, hit similar numbers in 2013, 2017 and 2021, and each time, there was a drop of about 75-80% the following year.

    Advertisement

    During those periods, the market value fell from $1,100 to $200, then from $19,700 to $3,200, and later from $69,000 to $15,500. Each reset lined up with the halving pattern that reduces the new Bitcoin supply every four years, shaping the recurring expansion-and-contraction cycle.

    The current curve is once again nearing its upper band, showing that profit-taking is now higher than new accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Spot XRP ETFs May Arrive in Near Future
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Death Cross Welcomed Back, Ethereum to BTC Ratio to Skyrocket, Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Hope Left?
    XRP ETF Set to Launch in November, Western Union Announces Solana-Based Stablecoin, Cardano Founder Calls Out Peter Schiff for Wrong Bitcoin Price Prediction — Top Weekly Crypto News
    'XRP-Coded' Week Teased by Top US Exchange

    If the proportional structure repeats, a full retracement could place Bitcoin between $22,000 and $30,000 before the next halving recovery begins. On-chain metrics are showing cooling realized gains, a reduction in transaction intensity and minor outflows from long-term wallets — all typical of late-cycle phases.

    Advertisement

    Future of Bitcoin

    The timeline is clear for CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju: one year of acceleration, one of peak formation and two of correction before the next halving restarts the pattern. The PnL Index's current slope, which has been flattening out since its 2024 high, lines up perfectly with its historical rhythm.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/02/2025 - 14:54
    Bitcoin to $3 Million? Crypto Bull Tom Lee's Mega BTC Prediction Revealed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    So, the future of Bitcoin depends on whether this four-year cycle keeps controlling the market or if it finally breaks. If it holds, the next deep reset could be the start of the 2026 accumulation phase.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 8:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 6:08
    'I Don’t Know Who He Is,’ Trump Says After Pardoning CZ
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (B2C’ 2025) to Advance Blockchain, Big Data & AI-Driven Data Science
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 9:03
    Bitcoin Risks Losing 80% of Its Value If Oldest Crypto Market Theory Comes True
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 8:20
    XRP Drops Critically, $2 at Risk?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 3, 2025 - 6:08
    'I Don’t Know Who He Is,’ Trump Says After Pardoning CZ
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all