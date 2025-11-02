AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin to $3 Million? Crypto Bull Tom Lee's Mega BTC Prediction Revealed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 14:54
    Crypto bull Tom Lee has revealed a mega Bitcoin prediction, explaining that BTC does not get capped by gold but rather pulled up by it, which remains very bullish for its price.
    In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, crypto bull and Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee explains how gold helps Bitcoin's future terminal price.

    Bitcoin historian Pete Rizzo shared an insight from the discussion while predicting that Bitcoin might reach $3 million. Rizzo shared a snippet of the discussion where Lee discussed Bitcoin and Ethereum's potential with respect to gold.

    The Bitmine chairman explains that the recent gold rally, which saw it reach a new all-time high, remains very bullish for Bitcoin and Ethereum as gold moves first and then Bitcoin catches up. Lee added that he thinks gold is actually helping Bitcoin's future terminal price.

    When asked what the fair value of Bitcoin might be if gold hits $5,000, Lee responded that if the gold market cap is divided by the number of Bitcoin, that gives $1.6 to $2 million per coin.

    When?

    Lee's projection implies the fair value of Bitcoin to be $1.6 to $2 million if it matches gold's network value at $5,000.

    When asked about the time frame that it might take Bitcoin to get there, Lee responded that in the next five years, which puts this at the year 2030: "I can see that in five years for Bitcoin," adding that Bitcoin does not get capped by gold as it actually gets pulled up by it.

    Lee reveals a $200,000 price projection for Bitcoin by the end of 2025, saying that the chances of Bitcoin having a huge fourth quarter remain high. "I still think it's possible for Bitcoin to hit $200,000 by the end of the year," Lee said.

    The Bitmine chairman names Fed's easing as a catalyst for Bitcoin's Q4 price action. Asked about the validity of the Bitcoin four-year cycle, Lee answered: "I'm more in the camp that it's a longer cycle, but there would still be 50 plus percent draw downs in the future or there kind of cycle is broken."

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $109,986.

