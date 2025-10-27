AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Set for Bullish Takeoff After Retesting $116,000: Anthony Pompliano

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 17:19
    Bitcoin sees fresh momentum after retrieving investors’ confidence as price movements suggest big recovery.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Set for Bullish Takeoff After Retesting $116,000: Anthony Pompliano
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular Bitcoin advocate and veteran investor Anthony Pompliano has expressed strong faith in Bitcoin's next price action amid the positive market trend, in a recent X post on Monday, October 27.

    Pompliano’s statement comes as the broad crypto market experiences a sudden shift in investor sentiment, with prices of leading cryptocurrencies retesting their previous highs. This saw Bitcoin recover massively from the October 10 crash that had pushed its price dangerously close to revisiting the $99,000 level.

    Bitcoin to take off as momentum turns bullish 

    Following his post, Pompliano declared that Bitcoin is “cleared for takeoff,” signaling renewed bullish momentum after its recent consolidation around the $103,000 mark.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News

    While Bitcoin has gradually recovered from the severe consolidations it repeatedly witnessed since the brutal October 10 crash, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has successfully retested the $116,000 support level today.

    Advertisement

    Impressively, this mild recovery tends to confirm a continuation of its upward trajectory. As such, Pompliano has described the current recovery phase as the “takeoff level” for the leading cryptocurrency.

    Nonetheless, Pompliano’s remarks come as Bitcoin continues to show resilience following a brief correction from its $126,000 all-time high achieved earlier this month on October 6.

    Despite the wave of bearish momentum, Bitcoin has maintained strong fundamentals and tightening supply dynamics, as whales and institutions like Strategy continue to steadily accumulate the asset in large quantities.

    Hence, investors are optimistic that Bitcoin has regained its strength and that this current level marks only the beginning of its next bull run, which could push its price to a new all-time high.

    Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows ignite optimism 

    Apart from the bullish predictions from pro-Bitcoin investors, recent inflows from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have further restored optimism, representing strong institutional appetite behind Bitcoin’s ongoing rally.

    After the sharp outflows recorded earlier on October 16, when all funds collectively saw $530.9 million in outflows, investor demand has rebounded strongly in line with Bitcoin’s performance.

    Institutional conviction in Bitcoin exposure remains firm, fueling a notable recovery in ETF inflows following a $446.3 million inflow recorded on October 25.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF #MicroStrategy
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 16:47
    Citi Teams Up with Coinbase to Bring Crypto Payments to Institutional Clients
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:58
    Dogecoin Spikes 62% in Volume, Will It Trigger Price Breakout?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 17:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Set for Bullish Takeoff After Retesting $116,000: Anthony Pompliano
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 16:47
    Citi Teams Up with Coinbase to Bring Crypto Payments to Institutional Clients
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 15:58
    Dogecoin Spikes 62% in Volume, Will It Trigger Price Breakout?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all