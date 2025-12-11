Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Massive $223 Million in Daily Inflow

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 13:41
    Bitcoin ETFs see increasing demand from investors as daily inflows hit highest level in nearly three weeks amid the broad crypto market rally.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Massive $223 Million in Daily Inflow
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The renewed interest witnessed across the broad crypto market in recent days has also expanded into the Bitcoin ETF ecosystem as they have continued to record increasing daily inflows.

    On Tuesday, Dec. 10, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs posted one of its strongest inflows in the past month, pulling in a massive $223.5 million in just one day, according to data showcased by Farside Investors.

    Bitcoin ETFs sees highest inflow in three weeks

    While many of the Bitcoin funds had experienced sharp outflows earlier in the month, with the broad Bitcoin ETF market seeing poor daily performances, this strong inflow signals renewed optimism among institutional investors.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Loses 89% in Fee Revenue, Satoshi Nakamoto Appears at New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin Rockets 3,065% in Liquidation Imbalance
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Cut

    This surge has sparked a wave of excitement across the crypto market as it marks a significant transition from the volatility seen in past weeks, causing Bitcoin to note heavy red days even in its ETF flows. Earlier this month, on Dec. 4, nearly $195 million in combined outflows was recorded, followed by a series of little-to-no inflows. 

    Advertisement

    Following this strong single-day performance, the overall spot Bitcoin ETFs have just recorded the highest daily inflow in the past three weeks.

    BlackRock and Fidelity in spotlight 

    As usual, BlackRock (IBIT) has maintained its dominance in the Bitcoin ETF space, standing out with a massive $192.9 million in inflow, while Fidelity (FBTC) followed closely with $30.6 million. 

    However, the trading session came with a surprising twist, as only BlackRock and Fidelity had pulled in a total inflow of $223 million for that day.

    Advertisement

    Notably, the rest of the ETF lineup remained mostly flat as none of them pulled in any capital for the day. Nonetheless, the strong performance from the two biggest issuers was enough to push the day’s total inflow to its highest level since late November.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/09/2025 - 18:23
    New Bitcoin ETF Bets on Nighttime Trading
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Despite the series of sell-offs witnessed from BlackRock, the fund had continued to attract fresh capital and has continued to maintain its dominance on the market regardless of broader ETF performance.

    Nonetheless, the massive inflow of Dec. 10 has coincided with the rapid price resurgence witnessed across the broad crypto market.

    This positive trend has seen Bitcoin show massive daily gains, maintaining a close above the crucial $90,000 level, as analysts predict it could be on track to reclaim $100,000 soon.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin Price Prediction #BlackRock #Fidelity
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Adds 400,000,000+ XRP in Last 24 Hours: Fundamental Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 11:52
    Critical SHIB Security Alert Released Just Before Year Wraps Up
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 13:41
    Bitcoin ETFs Hit Massive $223 Million in Daily Inflow
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 12:18
    XRP Ledger Adds 400,000,000+ XRP in Last 24 Hours: Fundamental Spike
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 11:52
    Critical SHIB Security Alert Released Just Before Year Wraps Up
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD