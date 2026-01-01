14,445,863,488,009 SHIB in Day: Shiba Inu Open Interest Jumps 20% in 2026 Start

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is off to a major start in 2026 as key metrics rise, suggesting trader participation. In particular, Shiba Inu is outperforming with an open interest surge.

In a surprising turn, Shiba Inu saw a 20% surge in open interest in the last 24 hours to reach $103.87 million, according to CoinGlass data.

Open interest refers to the total amount of unsettled positions in the derivatives market and might suggest new money entering as well as improving liquidity.

The surge in open interest follows as Shiba Inu reversed a three-day price drop. Shiba Inu fell from a high of $0.00000756 on Dec. 29 to reach a low of $0.00000681 on Dec. 31 before rebounding.

At the time of writing, SHIB remains down 0.43% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007, remaining in a range between $0.00000681 and $0.00000765. Shiba Inu trading volume rose 20.34% in the last 24 hours to $97.06 million.

The current Shiba Inu setup seems like positioning: the price is not moving much, but the volume is rising, which might suggest the market might be preparing for a bigger move.

Being the start of a new year, traders seem to be adjusting their positioning ahead of the next move in the markets.

Best still ahead?

Shiba Inu Telegram admin RagnarShib sends wishes to the Shiba Inu community, saying that the best remains ahead.

RagnarShib says as new year begins, and with it, new opportunities, adding that the best is still ahead. He adds that Shiba is and has always been community-driven, not run by a single person, not by a closed group but by millions of hands holding the same vision.

RagnarShib dispels speculation of SHIB being dead, saying that Shiba Inu is a living ecosystem, built, protected and pushed forward by its community.

"This year finds us stronger, more united, and more experienced. As long as the community stays firm, Shiba will keep moving forward. We keep building. We keep believing. We keep standing together. 2026 belongs to the SHIBArmy," RagnarShib wrote.

In a major development set to benefit the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Shibarium in particular, Zama Protocol has launched on mainnet, completing the first confidential stablecoin (cUSDT) transfer on Ethereum.