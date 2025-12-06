XRP Beats Bitcoin in Net ETF Flows

On December 4, Bitcoin ETFs saw a total net outflow of $194.64 million on December 4, according to SoSoValue data.

The Bitcoin Spot ETF with the highest net outflow yesterday was BlackRock's ETF IBIT, with a daily net outflow of $112.96 million, and the total historical net inflow of IBIT currently stands at $62.55 billion.

On the contrary, XRP ETFs saw a net inflow of $12.84 million. Franklin XRP ETF XRPZ recorded the largest chunk of it, with a single-day net inflow of $5.70 million.

On Friday, Bitcoin ETFs showed a stronger performance, with a total net inflow of $54.79 million. However, BlackRock's ETF IBIT saw a net outflow of $32.4 million. Its historical cumulative net inflow currently stands at $62.517 billion.

XRP ETFs scooped $10.23 million in inflows yesterday. Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) saw the most of it, marking $4.97 million inflow.

Ethereum ETFs also recorded $75.2 million outflow, while Solana ETFs saw a total net inflow of $15.68 million yesterday.

Will Bitcoin recover in 2025?

Bitcoin started December near 85,000 dollars but staged a sharp rebound that pushed it up to the 94,000 dollar area. This move revived hopes among traders that a seasonal Christmas rally could still emerge.

Retail investors have been eyeing 97,000 dollars as an important resistance level and a potential point to take profit, yet the market has not been able to reach that target.

Despite the recent volatility, Bitcoin continues to dictate direction for the broader market. Most major altcoins tend to mirror its movements, and sentiment across the sector usually adjusts in response.

For now, market participants remain cautious but optimistic as they wait for a decisive breakout to set the tone going into 2025.