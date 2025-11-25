BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Eyes Worst Monthly Close

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has registered massive outflows in November 2025. With just a few days before the month ends, IBIT could see the highest negative monthly close in history.

Massive outflows from IBIT in November 2025

Since launching in January 2024, IBIT has recorded the biggest Bitcoin ETF outflow in history this month.

So far this month, net outflows from BlackRock’s IBIT have hit more than $2.1 billion. This represents about 3% of BlackRock’s assets under management evaporating in under four weeks.

Unless there is a miracle inflow surge in the final trading hours, November 2025 will mark the biggest monthly outflow in the history of IBIT.

This is not just numbers on a screen, but actual Bitcoin being sold into the market outflows. It is part of a broader bloodbath for Bitcoin spot ETFs this month.

Biggest Bitcoin ETF outflow in history 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DijricjLjD — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) November 25, 2025

According to Farside Investors' data, IBIT experienced the worst single-day outflows this month on Nov. 18. On this day, the fund registered outflows of $523.2 million, while the total spot BTC ETF market saw outflows reaching $372.8 million.

Why is BlackRock Bitcoin ETF bleeding?

The consistent outflows from the IBIT fund this month come amid a downtrend in the BTC price . In October, BTC reached an all-time high (ATH) above $126,000.

This rally was fueled by hype around institutional adoption and even speculation of nation-state BTC accumulation.

However, broader market jitters hit crypto assets hard in November. Bitcoin got the boot first and dropped as low as $80,000, the lowest in seven months.

Even corporate Bitcoin treasuries like Michael Saylor’s Strategy refused to buy additional BTC in the first few weeks.

Also, some ETFs started trading at discounts to their net asset value, signaling reduced BTC demand. Meanwhile, traditional assets like gold held steady, with some folks swapping BTC exposure for the solid metal.

The outflows from the spot BTC ETFs amplified the sell-off, shaking confidence in the Bitcoin narrative as the digital gold. With retail and institutional sellers dominating, trading volumes spiked, but mostly on the downside.

However, spot Bitcoin ETFs have still netted over $20 billion in inflows since launch, proving their staying power.

Likewise, the BTC price has rebounded, rallying back to $86,000 as of press time.