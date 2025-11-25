Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Eyes Worst Monthly Close

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 15:59
    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF reverses monthly growth as BTC sell-off deepens.
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Eyes Worst Monthly Close
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has registered massive outflows in November 2025. With just a few days before the month ends, IBIT could see the highest negative monthly close in history.

    Advertisement

    Massive outflows from IBIT in November 2025

    Since launching in January 2024, IBIT has recorded the biggest Bitcoin ETF outflow in history this month. 

    So far this month, net outflows from BlackRock’s IBIT have hit more than $2.1 billion. This represents about 3% of BlackRock’s assets under management evaporating in under four weeks. 

    Unless there is a miracle inflow surge in the final trading hours, November 2025 will mark the biggest monthly outflow in the history of IBIT.

    This is not just numbers on a screen, but actual Bitcoin being sold into the market outflows. It is part of a broader bloodbath for Bitcoin spot ETFs this month.

    According to Farside Investors' data, IBIT experienced the worst single-day outflows this month on Nov. 18. On this day, the fund registered outflows of $523.2 million, while the total spot BTC ETF market saw outflows reaching $372.8 million.

    Why is BlackRock Bitcoin ETF bleeding?

    The consistent outflows from the IBIT fund this month come amid a downtrend in the BTC price. In October, BTC reached an all-time high (ATH) above $126,000. 

    This rally was fueled by hype around institutional adoption and even speculation of nation-state BTC accumulation.

    However, broader market jitters hit crypto assets hard in November. Bitcoin got the boot first and dropped as low as $80,000, the lowest in seven months.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 14:33
    December Belongs to XRP? Price History Points to Bigger Finish Than Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Even corporate Bitcoin treasuries like Michael Saylor’s Strategy refused to buy additional BTC in the first few weeks. 

    Also, some ETFs started trading at discounts to their net asset value, signaling reduced BTC demand. Meanwhile, traditional assets like gold held steady, with some folks swapping BTC exposure for the solid metal.

    The outflows from the spot BTC ETFs amplified the sell-off, shaking confidence in the Bitcoin narrative as the digital gold. With retail and institutional sellers dominating, trading volumes spiked, but mostly on the downside.

    However, spot Bitcoin ETFs have still netted over $20 billion in inflows since launch, proving their staying power. 

    Likewise, the BTC price has rebounded, rallying back to $86,000 as of press time. 

    #BlackRock
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 15:52
    Key New Date Emerges for Dogecoin Traders: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 25, 2025 - 15:43
    XRP Price Analysis for November 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 15:59
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Eyes Worst Monthly Close
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 15:52
    Key New Date Emerges for Dogecoin Traders: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 25, 2025 - 15:43
    XRP Price Analysis for November 25
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD