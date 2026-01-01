Advertisement
    XRP Price Analysis for January 1

    XRP Price Analysis for January 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 15:04
    Can the rate of XRP return above the $2 zone by the end of the week?
    XRP Price Analysis for January 1
    2026 has started bearishly for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite the fall, the price of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If bulls can hold the rate above the local resistance at $1.8558, the growth is likely to continue to the $1.88 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels.

    The volume remains low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If the weekly bar fixes below the interim level of $1.80, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $1.60 zone.

    XRP is trading at $1.8580 at press time.

    #XRP Price Analysis
