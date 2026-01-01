XRP Price Analysis for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

2026 has started bearishly for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the price of XRP is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If bulls can hold the rate above the local resistance at $1.8558, the growth is likely to continue to the $1.88 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels.

The volume remains low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If the weekly bar fixes below the interim level of $1.80, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $1.60 zone.

XRP is trading at $1.8580 at press time.