Bitcoin Could Soar 40% in November 2025, Price History Reveals

October has been a brutal month this year for the crypto market, with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high at $126,295 at the beginning of it, only to set a low not seen since July at $102,329 just a couple days later. Right now, as "Uptober" nears an end, everyone's eyes are on what November is readying for the leading cryptocurrency.

The heatmap by CryptoRank of monthly returns is full of red and green patches, but November stands out, with an average gain of over 40% across the years.

In fact, Bitcoin's performance in November is one of the most consistent periods of growth in its history. Back in 2013, the coin went up by a whopping 453.9%, setting a precedent that echoed through later cycles.

In November 2020, Bitcoin went up 42.9%, and in 2017, almost 59%. The pattern has only been broken a few times, with far fewer Novembers printing red compared to green, making the statistical tilt heavily bullish.

"Santa rally" in November

The 2025 setup is also unique. After spending most of the year climbing out of correction phases and consolidations, Bitcoin is now entering November with investors already cautiously whispering about the possibility of a repeat of the historic "Santa rally."

With average gains across its history hitting 40.5% and a median close to 10%, even a conservative reading of the price history looks to be in bulls' favor.

Price history does not guarantee outcomes, especially in such a chaotic environment as crypto, but when the same month keeps signaling green across cycles, it is more than a coincidence.

If Bitcoin follows its seasonal rhythm, November 2025 could be the time when it really takes off and makes this year another memorable one for the cryptocurrency.