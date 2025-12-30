Advertisement
    Binance 2026 Delisting Alert: LINK, ADA, BCH, Major Crypto Pairs to Be Axed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 16:26
    This move is set to affect the trading pairs of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bittensor (TAO), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Sui (SUI), Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK).
    Binance 2026 Delisting Alert: LINK, ADA, BCH, Major Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    Major crypto exchange Binance will be performing a delisting action at the start of 2026, and this move is set to affect the trading pairs of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bittensor (TAO), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Sui (SUI), Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK).

    The FDUSD pairs of these cryptocurrencies will be delisted from the Binance Margin platform on Jan. 6, 2026.

    In a recent announcement, Binance issued a notice of removal for seven crypto trading pairs on Binance Margin.

    The trading pairs affected include BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD, which will be delisted from Binance Margin on Jan. 6 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Seven cross margin and seven isolated margin pairs will be delisted this date: this includes those of BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD, making a total of 14 margin pairs to be delisted.

    Important information for traders

    Binance has made it known that, effective immediately, users will no longer be able to transfer any amount of assets of the BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD trading pairs via manual transfers and Auto-Transfer Mode into their Isolated Margin accounts.

    On Dec. 31 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD and LINK/FDUSD isolated margin pairs.

    On Jan. 6 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance Margin will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders on the BCH/FDUSD, TAO/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, LTC/FDUSD, SUI/FDUSD, ADA/FDUSD, LINK/FDUSD cross and isolated margin pairs, after which they will then be removed from Binance Margin.

    To avoid potential losses, users are urged to close their positions and/or transfer their assets from Margin Accounts to Spot Accounts prior to the cessation of margin trading on Jan. 6 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance stated that users might not be able to update their positions during the delisting process, which may take nearly three hours.

    #Binance #LINK #Cardano #Bitcoin Cash
