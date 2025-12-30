Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the year is under bulls' control, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 1% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $88,889. However, if buyers can seize the initiative and keep the price near that mark, growth may continue to the $90,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the chief crypto is far from the support and resistance levels, which means the sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume keeps falling, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' energy.

All in all, traders may expect continued consolidation in the narrow range of $86,00-$92,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $88,574 at press time.