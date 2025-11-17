Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Death Cross, XRP Spot Activity Jumps 2,490%, 207 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Leaving Exchanges — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Bitcoin confirms daily death cross

The BTC price the entire setup comes down to a narrow two-scenario window.

BTC death cross. Bitcoin has now formed a death cross on the daily chart.

Bitcoin has officially formed a death cross on the daily chart, a grim signal that usually appears when the market is under heavy downside pressure. This time, the formation came after several weak weeks of October and November that pushed the price down under $100,000.

In Bitcoin’s history, it has worked as a clear timing marker, the kind that tells you whether the market is sitting near a forming base or whether it still has room to fall before any kind of stabilization appears.

Market implication. Traders now watch for whether Bitcoin repeats its historical quick-reaction behavior.

Benjamin Cowen put the entire situation into two scenarios, both tied to a narrow time frame. He pointed out that in earlier cycles, when the broader trend was still functioning, Bitcoin did not wait around after a death cross.

A reaction usually showed up within a week, the price stabilized, and the chart made it obvious that the signal had landed near an exhaustion zone rather than deep inside a larger downturn.

XRP spot activity explodes as net inflows signal sell pressure

XRP is seeing a surge in spot flows, skyrocketing 2,490% as traders adjust their positioning in the markets.

Spot flow spike. CoinGlass data shows XRP’s spot flows surged 2,490% in just eight hours

XRP has recently seen significant spot activity, with spot flows for the cryptocurrency surging 2,490% within an eight-hour period, according to CoinGlass data. Despite this, XRP's net inflows remain positive, suggesting increased selling potential.

Market cooling. The surge follows a broader market sell-off that triggered $1.2 billion in liquidations on Friday.

This follows a recent sell-off in the market, which wiped off over $1.2 billion in liquidations on Friday, with XRP marking four straight days of drop. In the last 24 hours, XRP outflows, which refer to assets leaving spot exchanges, came in at $247.28 million, according to CoinGlass data.

This nearly offsets inflows, referring to XRP deposited in spot markets, which came in at $261.24 million. This difference yields a positive net inflow of $13.97 million, indicating predominant selling activity.

Shiba Inu sees major exchange outflow

SHIB on exchanges is flowing away rapidly as the netflow turns negative once again.

Massive accumulation. Shiba Inu recorded 207 billion SHIB withdrawn from exchanges within 24 hours.

With 207 billion SHIB departing exchanges in a 24-hour period, Shiba Inu recently reported yet another significant exchange outflow event. It is one of the biggest withdrawals in a single day in months, so it is not a tiny accumulation wave.

Additionally, this type of signal is important in a market where sentiment has been unstable. According to CryptoQuant data, there was a net outflow of 121 billion SHIB in Nov. 15 by itself, and then the same pattern continued until Nov. 16.

This consistent flow of withdrawals is a reliable sign of long-term strategy. Spot selling pressure dries up, and the likelihood of a deep breakdown sharply declines when exchanges lose supply at this rate.