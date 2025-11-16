Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Spot Activity Jumps 2,490% in Inflow Spike, What Changed?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 5:35
    XRP is seeing a surge in spot flows, skyrocketing 2,490% as traders adjust their positioning in the markets.
    Advertisement
    XRP Spot Activity Jumps 2,490% in Inflow Spike, What Changed?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has recently seen significant spot activity, with spot flows for the cryptocurrency surging 2,490% within an eight-hour period, according to CoinGlass data. Despite this, XRP's net inflows remain positive, suggesting increased selling potential.

    Advertisement

    This follows a recent sell-off in the market, which wiped off over $1.2 billion in liquidations on Friday, with XRP marking four straight days of drop.

    In the last 24 hours, XRP outflows, which refer to assets leaving spot exchanges, came in at $247.28 million, according to CoinGlass data. This nearly offsets inflows, referring to XRP deposited in spot markets, which came in at $261.24 million. This difference yields a positive net inflow of $13.97 million, indicating predominant selling activity.

    HOT Stories
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Schiff Takes Victory Lap After Nailing Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

    On Thursday, Canary XRP ETF, the first pure-play 33 Act fund, launched in the U.S. XRP's price surged to $2.52 ahead of the launch only to drop to $2.27 afterward.

    Advertisement

    Some investors might be selling their assets, which might have contributed to the drop, in order to buy them back in the form of ETFs, which offer tax advantages under the current rules in the U.S.

    Canary XRP ETF with the ticker XRPC topped $26 million in trading within 30 minutes of launch, reflecting interest in the exchange-traded fund. XRPC recorded $58 million in day-one volume, the most of any ETFs launched this year (out of 900), surpassing the Solana Bitwise ETF's $57 million.

    At the time of writing, XRP was attempting to offset prior day losses, down 0.09% in the last 24 hours to $2.26.

    XRP sees increased whale activity

    XRP has seen increased whale activity in the last 24 hours, coinciding with Canary XRP ETF's launch and selling pressure in the market.

    Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert reports three transactions of 96,269,897 XRP ($222,827,469), 96,137,559 XRP ($222,956,271) and 55,000,000 XRP ($126,258,954) shifted between unknown wallets.

    In a separate transaction, 96,152,284 XRP worth $223,335,587 was transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase crypto exchange.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 16:35
    XRP Price Analysis for November 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 16:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 5:35
    XRP Spot Activity Jumps 2,490% in Inflow Spike, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 16:35
    XRP Price Analysis for November 15
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 15, 2025 - 16:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD