Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Hits Death Cross, and There Are Only 2 Scenarios by Top Analyst

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 11:10
    Bitcoin's chart just printed a full death cross after weeks of weakness under $100,000, and now the entire setup comes down to a narrow two-scenario window outlined by Benjamin Cowen from IntoCryptoVerse.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Hits Death Cross, and There Are Only 2 Scenarios by Top Analyst
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has officially formed a death cross on the daily chart, a grim signal that usually appears when the market is under heavy downside pressure. This time, the formation came after several weak weeks of October and November that pushed the price down under $100,000.

    Advertisement

    The crossover itself is familiar — the shorter moving average sliding under the longer one — but in Bitcoin’s history it has worked as a clear timing marker, the kind that tells you whether the market is sitting near a forming base or whether it still has room to fall before any kind of stabilization appears.

    Benjamin Cowen put the entire situation into two scenarios, both tied to a narrow time frame. He pointed out that in earlier cycles, when the broader trend was still functioning, Bitcoin did not wait around after a death cross. A reaction usually showed up within a week, the price stabilized, and the chart made it obvious that the signal had landed near an exhaustion zone rather than deep inside a larger downturn.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    Source: Benjamin Cowen

    That is the first scenario here: a quick rebound that does not need special interpretation, simply because constructive responses in the past arrived without delay and formed the base for short recoveries.

    Advertisement

    Second scenario for Bitcoin

    The second scenario covers what happens if that reaction does not appear. Cowen noted that in those cases, Bitcoin typically moved lower before attempting any recovery, and that the bounce that followed usually reached only the 200-day SMA, created a lower high and confirmed that the broader trend had already cooled.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/16/2025 - 08:56
    Bitcoin Sentiment Reaches Worst Level Since February as Panic Becomes Extreme
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The signal is already on the chart, the window for confirmation is small, and it is the next few days that will decide which of the two paths the market is lining up for.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu Exchanges Losing SHIB: 207,000,000,000 in 24 Hours
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 10:18
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Calls for 'Gigachad Bullrun'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 11:10
    Bitcoin Hits Death Cross, and There Are Only 2 Scenarios by Top Analyst
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu Exchanges Losing SHIB: 207,000,000,000 in 24 Hours
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 10:18
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Calls for 'Gigachad Bullrun'
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD