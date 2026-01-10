XRP on the Brink of 10% Drop, But Bull Market Is Not Over Yet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP might be heading for a 10% dip, but this is not the kind of price drop that will put an end to a bull run. Instead, it looks like a technical flush that resets risk before another leg higher — at least according to the monthly Bollinger Band structure by TradingView.

After closing last week above $2.09, XRP is still floating just north of its 20-month moving average, which is $1.89. That is the midband that has been doing all the heavy lifting since the November breakout.

The coin remains elevated above its November open and remains within a volatility corridor that historically separates continuation patterns from exhaustion tops. To sum it up, there has been no collapse yet, just pressure.

Upside down XRP

It is a whole different story when you look at the daily charts. After a bump up to $2.35 per XRP at the start of January, the price has been on a five-day losing streak, falling below the short-term average.

The current daily Bollinger Band setup shows $1.98 as the next natural bounce line, while the lower band stretches down to $1.66 — where forced liquidation would speed up if there is no support in the middle.

Hourly indicators have already flipped neutral, volume flow is slowing down and funding on perpetual swaps has started to turn mixed — all signaling that a pause is underway for XRP.

But the monthly posture is still important. A controlled drop into the $1.90s keeps the big picture bullish, puts the XRP price above the trend mean and gives bulls a solid reload zone — even if the next few candles come in red.

The worst thing that could happen here is not a collapse. It is failing to expect one.