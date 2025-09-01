Advertisement
    Binance Kicks Off September With 3 New Listings: This Hot Crypto Included

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 16:31
    Binance to list three new pairs of popular cryptocurrencies
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed new listings at September's start. In a recent blog post, Binance has announced it would be listing three trading pairs of cryptocurrencies BFUSD, Numeraire (NMR) and Qtum.

    In a move to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance has stated it will open trading for BFUSD/USDC, NMR/USDC and QTUM/USDC trading pairs on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. UTC.

    In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bots services for the following pairs on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. UTC: Spot Algo Orders: BFUSD/USDC, NMR/USDC and QTUM/USDC.

    All eligible users will enjoy zero fees on BFUSD/USDC spot and margin trading pairs. This is as users will continue to enjoy discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin trading pairs until further notice.

    In fresh listings, Binance has announced that World Liberty Financial (WLFI) will be added to Binance Simple Earn, Buy Crypto, Binance Convert, Binance Margin and Binance Futures.

    BNB Chain marks five year anniversary

    BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary, having launched in 2020. Over the past year, BNB Chain has seen growth in usage and adoption, with daily active users surging past 4.7 million. BSC has consistently averaged 1.12 million, and opBNB reached new highs.

    With the Maxwell and Lorentz hard forks, which launched earlier this year, BNB Chain became faster and more efficient. Block times were reduced to 0.75 seconds, while gas fees fell to as low as $0.001, in a boost for the BNB blockchain.

    BSC processed $319.4 billion in DEX trading volumes to surpass major chains with daily volumes peaking at $13.3 billion. TVL peaked at $14 billion, while unique addresses on BSC exceeded 611 million, with more than 5,000 projects now building on BNB Chain.

