    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Prediction for September 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 12:03
    Which cryptocurrencies have enough energy to grow?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are facing a correction today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    Bitcoin (BTC) is an exception today, rising by 1.06%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the support of $107,389.

    If the candle closes around the current prices or above and with no long wick, the upward move is likely to continue to the $114,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $110,253 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has not followed the growth of BTC, falling by 1.17% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of ETH is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side is dominating. The volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' energy. In this case, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,383 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has almost not changed over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of XRP is going up after a bounce back from the support of $2.7280. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $2.80-$2.90 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $2.8078 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1.66% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The situation is neither bullish nor bearish on the daily chart. The rate of ADA is within yesterday's candle, which means neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves over the next few days.

    ADA is trading at $0.8199 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.84% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from the main levels. The volume is low, which means neither side has enough strength for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $840-$860 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $851 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) has gained the most value today, rising by 1.37%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, neither side is dominating. In this case, traders should focus on the nearest zone of $200. While the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see an upward move. However, if buyers lose it, the correction may continue to the $190 mark.

    SOL is trading at $202.71 at press time.

