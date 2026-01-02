Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have seized the initiative after yesterday's decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.31%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has broken the local resistance at $0.3675. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.38 zone at the weekend.

On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.3750 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the altcoin has made a false breakout of the previous weekly candle low. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce off to the $0.40 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.37 at press time.