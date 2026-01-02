Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 18:10
    How big is the chance to see Cardano (ADA) test the $0.40 mark soon?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 2
    Bulls have seized the initiative after yesterday's decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.31%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA has broken the local resistance at $0.3675. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.38 zone at the weekend.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.3750 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the altcoin has made a false breakout of the previous weekly candle low. If the bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce off to the $0.40 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.37 at press time.

