    Binance Alpha Set to Delist Nine Tokens as Popular Meme Coin Faces Removal

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 13:19
    Binance to delist selected tokens and spot trading pairs in a year-end shake up.
    Binance Alpha Set to Delist Nine Tokens as Popular Meme Coin Faces Removal
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to a recent announcement, Binance Alpha will be removing nine tokens in a delisting action scheduled for today, Dec. 19.

    Binance Alpha revealed its decision to remove eight crypto tokens alongside FROG, a meme coin inspired by the legendary frog meme from Pepa the Pig.

    The tokens that will be removed include BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS and will be delisted on Dec. 19, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. (UTC).

    The reason for the decision was based on a recent review, which found that the said tokens neither adhered to Binance Alpha’s standards and, thus, will be removed from the platform's featuring list on Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Why?

    Binance Alpha acts as an initial stage for Binance listings, where promising projects are introduced to the crypto community.

    However, tokens on Binance Alpha may pose a higher than normal risk and might be subject to high price volatility. Users must exercise sufficient risk management and do their own research to fully understand the projects before opting to trade the tokens.

    As reported this week, Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao warned crypto projects about bad actors claiming to be able to influence Binance listings.

    Binance news

    This week, Binance Wallet announced the launch of Web3 Loan, a new on-chain borrowing feature now available on the Web3 Earn page.  

    Web3 Loan enables users to directly access third-party protocols, and to borrow crypto using their existing assets as collateral while unlocking liquidity and new earning strategies.

    Binance has introduced recurring send features for Binance Pay and crypto withdrawals, intended to automate regular crypto transfers and withdrawals.

    Binance will be delisting eight spot trading pairs as well, today, Dec. 19 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). These include AI/FDUSD, BICO/BTC, DOLO/BNB, MITO/BNB, MITO/FDUSD, MOVE/BTC, NEWT/BNB and OM/BTC.

    #Binance #Memecoin #Changpeng Zhao
