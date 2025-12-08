Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly green today, according to CoinStats.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 3.69% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is declining after a false breakout of the local resistance of $912.65. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the picture is neutral. As the price of the native exchange coin is far from its key levels, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of its bar low or peak.

If it happens with a long wick, sellers may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $870 range.

From the midterm point of view, the week has just begun, and it is too early to make long-term predictions. However, the volume keeps going down, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario for BNB.

BNB is trading at $897 at press time.