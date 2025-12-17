Advertisement
    Binance Users Should Pay Attention to This Coming System Update

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 13:30
    Binance sends cautionary note on test tokens to users ahead of coming system upgrade.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced it will carry out a nondisruptive update to implement the UTF-8 encoding on its spot trading platform. The update, which will take place on Dec. 17, 2025, is meant to allow the system to handle text, symbols and characters better.

    Binance warns of "test tokens"

    As per Binance’s update, the upgrade might cause temporary test tokens and trading pairs to appear on the platform. These tokens are dummy and should be ignored by users. 

    The exchange has warned users not to fall prey to malicious actors, who might want to take advantage of the system update to imitate or produce a copy of these test tokens in order to defraud users.

    The warning has become necessary, as scammers have been known to exploit testing windows to give users offers that are irresistible. These usually lead to a loss of funds from the unsuspecting user, who might think they are dealing with their exchange.

    Binance has advised users to trade with caution and do their own research when it comes to any random or new tokens. This warning is a reminder that scammers can be very creative and convincing in their operations, hence the need for extra care.

    The alert to users is part of Binance’s regular reminder during key events. For instance, recently, during Blockchain Week in Dubai, Binance warned users against clicking on any livestream links claiming to be related to the exchange, outside of the official channels provided.

    The exchange also clarified that during the course of the system upgrade, trading will not be disrupted. All spot trading and associated functions will proceed seamlessly. This means that users will not lose access to their balances, deposits or withdrawals due to the system update.

    Trading operations to continue without disruption

    Many users mentioned that they appreciated the notice of the system update. They acknowledged that it signals preparations for long-term growth and expansion. 

    Some, however, called on Binance to ensure that the "test token" did not become a distraction for members of the community.

    Meanwhile, as part of its expansionary strategy, Binance has secured a triple license under the Abu Dhabi Global Market. 

    This makes it the first crypto exchange to achieve the milestone and allows Binance to operate under a comprehensive regulatory framework.

