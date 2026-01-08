Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $60,000 or $250,000? Key Price Targets Shaping BTC 2026 Outlook

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 15:26
    Bitcoin is currently trading below $90,000, with the outlook for 2026 mixed.
    Bitcoin is currently trading at $89,773 as the crypto market extended its losses, with most digital assets trading lower early Thursday. Bitcoin is entering its third day of dropping since Jan. 5, when its rise paused just above $94,000.

    The lead cryptocurrency fell below $90,000 as the early January rebound on the crypto market cooled, even as the broader risk backdrop remained supportive, with growing bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

    Bitcoin had risen for five days at a stretch since Jan. 1, reaching a high of $94,825 on Jan. 5, where the price encountered resistance.

    Given the drop in Q4, 2025, when Bitcoin plunged near the $80,000 support, the outlook for 2026 remains mixed, with predictions ranging from $60,000 to $250,000.

    Bitcoin 2026 predictions

    According to a CoinGecko report, Citi analysts led by Alex Saunders predicted a base case of Bitcoin reaching $143,000 by December 2026, with a bull and bear case scenario of $189,000 and $78,500, respectively. Asset managers Grayscale and Bitwise predict Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high of above $126,000 in 2026.

    Fidelity predicts Bitcoin to trade between $65,000 to $75,000 in the year. According to the firm, 2026 is expected to be "off year," although it remains bullish in the long term.

    Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin to reach $150,000 in 2026. JP Morgan reveals similar expectations with a price target of $150,000-$170,000.

    Jan3 CEO Samson Mow predicts Bitcoin reaching $1 million by end of 2026; "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has a Bitcoin price prediction of $175,000 to $350,000 for 2026.

    Sean Farrell of Fundstrat predicts Bitcoin to drop to $60,000 to $65,000 in the first half of 2026; on the other hand, Bernstein sees Bitcoin trading at $200,000 by the end of 2026.

    Bitfinex analysts predict Bitcoin to trade between $80,000 to $100,000 in 2026, citing potential range trading in the year. Veteran trader Peter Brandt predicts a Bitcoin crash to $25,000 in 2026, citing a potential 80% drop from current prices.

