Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 31/08/2025 - 12:15
    Is this end of Bitcoin run? Biggest skeptic drops bombshell price call
    Advertisement
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The weekly chart of Bitcoin is showing strong warning signs, and now Peter Schiff, one of the loudest critics of the asset, has added fuel to the debate by suggesting the peak could already be behind us.

    Advertisement

    Schiff, who has always been more into gold than crypto, talked about a post comparing past Q4 surges with today's rally. In that rally, Bitcoin has gone above $108,000 and hit highs near $124,500.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 11:09
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Spot ETFs Predicted to Be Death Knell for XRP
    Lubin: Ethereum (ETH) Will 100X From Here
    Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Cardano ETF, ADA Community Reacts
    Michael Saylor Presents 'Space Bitcoin Station' to Survive Coming Fiat Collapse: 'All Aboard'

    The comparison showed that Bitcoin has had explosive late-year runs in past cycles: 720% in 2013, 350% in 2017 and 59% in 2021.

    Advertisement

    Today's rally is showing triple-digit gains, but it hasn't quite matched the historic blow-off tops yet. When asked if the ceiling had already been hit, Schiff gave a short but impactful answer.

    It's all in line with his overall view of economy

    Schiff recently said he thinks gold will go up to $6,000 by the end of next year. But he also said that the dollar index might go down to 70, which is the lowest it's been since the mid-2000s. He also expects more turbulence in gold, silver and stocks once U.S. markets reopen after the holiday weekend.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 10:01
    Silver Overtakes Bitcoin by Market Cap
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The two sides are pretty clear in their arguments. Bitcoin supporters say the current cycle still has room to run and point to earlier Q4 melt-ups.

    Schiff, on the other hand, sticks to his guns and says the asset is headed for disappointment in the long run. He thinks gold and Bitcoin go up and down together, so if one goes up, the other might go down.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:04
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Aug 31, 2025 - 11:37
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M in Presale
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:15
    Biggest Bitcoin Skeptic Schiff Warns Top Might Be In
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 31, 2025 - 12:04
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 31, 2025 - 11:37
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all