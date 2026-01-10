'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu saw a strong run at 2026's start, as it saw four days of sharp increases between Jan. 1 and 5.

In particular, the sharp surge on Jan. 5 saw Shiba Inu hit a high of $0.00001017, last seen early November, briefly erasing a zero from its price tag.

However, this was not sustained as bulls lost momentum and Shiba Inu began to decline. Since Jan. 6, Shiba Inu has concluded four days in losses and at one point in the drop reached a low of $0.00000846.

Reduced trading volumes coupled with low liquidity have led to choppy price action across Bitcoin and altcoins, with several price increases over the past few months getting reversed shortly afterward, punishing leveraged traders.

This can be due to a continued void in liquidity and market depth across the market following a major liquidation event last October, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets.

"Stay strong, ShibArmy"

In a recent message on X, Lucie, a SHIB team member, urges the Shiba Inu community to stay strong.

Crypto is not easy.

After years, it is always good to take a break and come back stronger.



Remember, family and health matter.



Stay strong, ShibArmy. pic.twitter.com/qu6U6BaM3C — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) January 9, 2026

Lucie shared a diagrammatic representation of how sentiment impacts the market: "Belief builds empires while doubt leaks values," and "panic burns portfolio and weak hands write regrets."

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was down 0.8% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008658, but up 9.58% weekly.

The positivity remains that Shiba Inu is holding above the daily MA 50 (currently at $0.000008), a level that had capped its price action since early October.

If Shiba Inu can sustainably hold above this level and successfully convert it into support, this might reinforce strength for the bulls. If this is the scenario, Shiba Inu will aim for $0.00001 and then $0.000011, which will erase a zero from its price tag.