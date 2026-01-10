Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 10/01/2026 - 10:51
    Shiba Inu concluded four days in losses as early 2026 momentum cools down.
    Advertisement
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu saw a strong run at 2026's start, as it saw four days of sharp increases between Jan. 1 and 5.

    Advertisement

    In particular, the sharp surge on Jan. 5 saw Shiba Inu hit a high of $0.00001017, last seen early November, briefly erasing a zero from its price tag.

    However, this was not sustained as bulls lost momentum and Shiba Inu began to decline. Since Jan. 6, Shiba Inu has concluded four days in losses and at one point in the drop reached a low of $0.00000846.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption

    Reduced trading volumes coupled with low liquidity have led to choppy price action across Bitcoin and altcoins, with several price increases over the past few months getting reversed shortly afterward, punishing leveraged traders.

    Advertisement

    This can be due to a continued void in liquidity and market depth across the market following a major liquidation event last October, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets.

    "Stay strong, ShibArmy"

    In a recent message on X, Lucie, a SHIB team member, urges the Shiba Inu community to stay strong.

    Lucie shared a diagrammatic representation of how sentiment impacts the market: "Belief builds empires while doubt leaks values," and "panic burns portfolio and weak hands write regrets."

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was down 0.8% in the last 24 hours to $0.000008658, but up 9.58% weekly.

    The positivity remains that Shiba Inu is holding above the daily MA 50 (currently at $0.000008), a level that had capped its price action since early October.

    If Shiba Inu can sustainably hold above this level and successfully convert it into support, this might reinforce strength for the bulls. If this is the scenario, Shiba Inu will aim for $0.00001 and then $0.000011, which will erase a zero from its price tag.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 9:19
    Ripple CEO Names What to Expect in 2026 After Major Licensing in UK
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Reviews
    Jan 10, 2026 - 8:07
    New Crypto Exchange BitGW Offers Secure and Compliant Trading: Review
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 9:19
    Ripple CEO Names What to Expect in 2026 After Major Licensing in UK
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Reviews
    Jan 10, 2026 - 8:07
    New Crypto Exchange BitGW Offers Secure and Compliant Trading: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 6:27
    XRP on the Brink of 10% Drop, But Bull Market Is Not Over Yet
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 3:00
    +1,822,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Important Signal for Price
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 10:51
    'Stay Strong' Shiba Inu Team Member Speaks as SHIB 2026 Rally Stumbles
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 9:19
    Ripple CEO Names What to Expect in 2026 After Major Licensing in UK
    Caroline Amosun
    Reviews
    Jan 10, 2026 - 8:07
    New Crypto Exchange BitGW Offers Secure and Compliant Trading: Review
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD