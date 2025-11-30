Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Best XRP Bullish Sign Just Appeared in the Wild

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 10:40
    XRP might not show anything impressive at this point in time, but the dynamic on the derivatives market is certainly creating a basis for a reversal.
    Advertisement
    Best XRP Bullish Sign Just Appeared in the Wild
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    One of XRP’s most obvious contrarian signals in weeks was just printed. The market is severely short-loaded, which is why the funding rate, currently close to 0.0022%, is strongly skewed toward the bullish side, not because traders are excessively ecstatic.

    XRP's funding battle

    When funding remains this low, the open interest structure is usually dominated by shorts, and long positions are paying very little to maintain their trades. Put simply, there is a huge shortage of XRP, and there is very little risk associated with betting against them. When sellers lose momentum, that setup has historically been a sign of abrupt upside reversals.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The chart also shows the pressure. Although XRP is still trading inside a declining channel, buyers are beginning to reenter the market based on the recent bounce from the lower boundary. Rising long, short ratios on Binance and OKX coincide with that rebound, indicating that traders are beginning to position for a countermove.

    HOT Stories
    Banned GPUs Help North Korea Expand Crypto Heists
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings

    What's up with XRP liquidity?

    The liquidity metrics also show something more meaningful: after weeks of losses, capital is moving back to the long side due to multi-time-frame net inflows into futures positions. Although there are still mixed flows in the spot market, the positive net inflow over the past 30 minutes and the past hour indicates that demand is gradually increasing.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/30/2025 - 00:00
    Bitwise Solana ETF Stuns With Zero Inflow
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Price action is still far from a confirmed breakout despite this. To reverse momentum, XRP must challenge $2.30, $2.35, and the larger bearish structure would only be refuted by a break above the declining trendline.

    For now, the main bullish argument is rooted in market structure rather than the chart. A heavily shorted asset with weakening selling pressure typically rises far more quickly than most traders anticipate. XRP could easily stage a swift push toward the mid-$2 zone if shorts are squeezed, and the setup is clearly leaning in that direction.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 10:21
    Ripple Exec to XRP Community: Do Not Ignore Solana
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 10:19
    Long-Dormant ETH Whale Wakes Wallet Holding $119 Million
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 10:40
    Best XRP Bullish Sign Just Appeared in the Wild
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 10:21
    Ripple Exec to XRP Community: Do Not Ignore Solana
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 10:19
    Long-Dormant ETH Whale Wakes Wallet Holding $119 Million
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD