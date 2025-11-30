Best XRP Bullish Sign Just Appeared in the Wild

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

One of XRP’s most obvious contrarian signals in weeks was just printed. The market is severely short-loaded, which is why the funding rate, currently close to 0.0022%, is strongly skewed toward the bullish side, not because traders are excessively ecstatic.

XRP's funding battle

When funding remains this low, the open interest structure is usually dominated by shorts, and long positions are paying very little to maintain their trades. Put simply, there is a huge shortage of XRP, and there is very little risk associated with betting against them. When sellers lose momentum, that setup has historically been a sign of abrupt upside reversals.

The chart also shows the pressure. Although XRP is still trading inside a declining channel, buyers are beginning to reenter the market based on the recent bounce from the lower boundary. Rising long, short ratios on Binance and OKX coincide with that rebound, indicating that traders are beginning to position for a countermove.

What's up with XRP liquidity?

The liquidity metrics also show something more meaningful: after weeks of losses, capital is moving back to the long side due to multi-time-frame net inflows into futures positions. Although there are still mixed flows in the spot market, the positive net inflow over the past 30 minutes and the past hour indicates that demand is gradually increasing.

Advertisement

Price action is still far from a confirmed breakout despite this. To reverse momentum, XRP must challenge $2.30, $2.35, and the larger bearish structure would only be refuted by a break above the declining trendline.

For now, the main bullish argument is rooted in market structure rather than the chart. A heavily shorted asset with weakening selling pressure typically rises far more quickly than most traders anticipate. XRP could easily stage a swift push toward the mid-$2 zone if shorts are squeezed, and the setup is clearly leaning in that direction.