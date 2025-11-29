Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ethereum's current structure indicates that genuine momentum is resuming, and the market is keeping a close eye on ETH’s ability to move into the $3,500 range, which is currently regarded as the first significant bullish milestone.

The recovery from lows below $3,000 was not haphazard. ETH has produced a clean series of higher lows on shorter time frames since buyers intervened forcefully at a previous liquidity pocket. Additionally, volume has stabilized, which is precisely what you want to observe in the early stages of trend repair. It indicates that the market is moving from forced selling to controlled accumulation, and that the panic has subsided.

The moving averages provide the larger signal. The next barrier above is now the 50-day EMA, which ETH has decisively reclaimed from its 20-day EMA. Ethereum typically continues toward the 200-day EMA, which is located in the $3,450-$3,550 range, when it recovers above the 50-day EMA following a significant decline. To put it another way, the technical roadmap toward $3,500 is supported by the chart structure, and it is not just wishful thinking.

The same picture is also painted by the RSI. After rising above oversold levels, it is now getting close to neutral territory. Momentum typically shifts from a relief bounce to a trend-building move during this phase, which is precisely what ETH needs if it hopes to overcome higher resistance levels.

Advertisement

Let’s, however, maintain reasonable expectations. The group of heavy moving averages that capped ETH during the previous decline is still far below it. Between $3,400 and $3,600, there are a lot of trapped buyers in the supply zone. It is the actual test. The likelihood of a run toward $3, 500 increases significantly if Ethereum enters it with high volume. The move stalls if the volume drops.

XRP's early reversal chance

The XRP chart is beginning to suggest an early-stage bullish reversal. The structure that is developing here makes the $2 level a reasonable short-term target if momentum keeps rebuilding, even though it is not yet a confirmed trend change.

The behavior near the lower bound of the descending channel is the most noticeable change. When sellers started to wear themselves out, XRP tapped the bottom of the structure, absorbed heavy selling, and bounced cleanly — a typical response. Nor was that bounce weak. On the intraday charts, it created a higher low, which is precisely what you want to see prior to any real attempt at a reversal.

The RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is now moving toward neutral, but the volume is still muted, making the entire move vulnerable. Phase one usually begins at that point, when forced selling gives way to controlled positioning. Although buyers are not in control, they are now self-assured enough to intervene without being overpowered.

Moving averages are still effective against XRP. Calling for a significant trend change is premature because the 20-day and 50-day EMAs are above and still slope downward. However, the price starts to push back into declining EMAs for the first time following a prolonged decline, which is where reversals always start. Momentum will shift from a relief bounce to a short-term reversal if XRP can convincingly reclaim the 20-day EMA.

This is the role of the $2 target. It aligns with the midrange of the descending channel and is situated exactly at psychological support. That region is the natural magnet if XRP’s current bounce turns into a significant push. The path between this point and that level has little structural resistance, so a retest of $2 is completely possible.

Hope for Dogecoin

After weeks of controlled bleeding, Dogecoin is finally beginning to stabilize, but it is still premature to predict a complete bullish reversal. The situation is fairly evident from the chart: buyers are beginning to absorb sell pressure, momentum is improving and the price is steadily rising from recent lows, but DOGE is still stuck beneath a clear, distinct descending trendline. By default, any rally is capped until that line breaks.

The structure that has formed around $0.15-$0.16 is the most positive aspect of the recent move. Dogecoin maintained that range, indicating seller fatigue, without descending into a deeper sell-off. The RSI is currently trending toward neutral after pushing off the lows, which typically indicates the change from panic selling to controlled accumulation. Although volume is still low, at least it is not reaching new lows, which is a prerequisite for any long-term recovery effort.

From here, there is no doubt that a sustained push toward $0.18-$0.20 is possible. Both the 50-day EMA and the midrange of the prior structure align with that area. When testing this area, DOGE’s price typically reacts violently, and the current bounce is in a position to try another retest.

Expectations must, however, remain reasonable. The descending trendline overhead has not changed. For weeks, this line has rejected all upward attempts, and DOGE has not yet demonstrated sufficient strength to overcome it. The rally is more likely to stall as soon as it encounters resistance if there is not a clear breakout that is bolstered by volume rather than just a wick.

Therefore, the structure supports a brief continuation rally, and Dogecoin can go higher from here. It is not a trend reversal, but it could move toward $0.20. Bulls are fighting uphill, and the overall downtrend is still in place until DOGE actually breaks the descending trendline.