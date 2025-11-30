Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise Solana ETF Stuns With Zero Inflow

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 0:00
    Bitwise Solana ETF has slowed down on its daily performance, and it saw no activity on Friday, Nov. 28.
    Advertisement
    Bitwise Solana ETF Stuns With Zero Inflow
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the recent crypto market rally takes a pause, the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) has also witnessed muted activity as the broader Solana ETF ecosystem records one of its lowest daily inflows since inception.

    Advertisement

    According to data provided by the ETF tracking platform Farside Investors, the Bitwise Solana ETF has recorded zero inflow on Friday, Nov. 28.

    This slowdown in its daily performance has come after weeks of consistent investor demand that pushed BSOL’s cumulative total to a massive $527.9 million, the highest among all existing Solana ETFs.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    Bitwise continues to lead Solana ETFs

    Since its launch in late October, Bitwise has dominated the Solana ETF ecosystem with massive daily inflows, which consistently stand out among the pack.

    Advertisement

    Starting from its first day of trading, BSOL saw repeated days of high inflows, including $39.5 million on Nov. 24 and $31 million on Nov. 25. As such, the zero inflow recorded in the previous day marks a pause to its long streak of strong performance.

    While the muted inflow has followed multiple days of an aggressive inflow streak, the break signals a temporary recalibration rather than weakening sentiment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/27/2025 - 21:40
    Solana ETFs Record First Outflow Ever
    ByCaroline Amosun

    While other Solana ETFs have continued to follow closely with lesser daily performances, Fidelity’s Solana ETF continued its steady rise with $2.4 million in new inflows on Nov. 28, pushing its cumulative total to $32.2 million.

    The Grayscale Solana ETF, on the other hand, presents itself as another strong performer, it added a decent $4.3 million on the same day to reach $77.9 million as its cumulative inflows. Nonetheless, it is important to note that the broad Solana ETF ecosystem still attracted $5.3 million in total inflow on Nov. 28 despite Bitwise’s zero performance.

    #Solana #Solana ETF #Bitwise #Grayscale
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 17:48
    Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Amid Worst Performers as Crypto Stagnates
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Nov 29, 2025 - 17:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 0:00
    Bitwise Solana ETF Stuns With Zero Inflow
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 17:48
    Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Amid Worst Performers as Crypto Stagnates
    Vladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Nov 29, 2025 - 17:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 29
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD