Bitwise Solana ETF Stuns With Zero Inflow

As the recent crypto market rally takes a pause, the Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) has also witnessed muted activity as the broader Solana ETF ecosystem records one of its lowest daily inflows since inception.

According to data provided by the ETF tracking platform Farside Investors, the Bitwise Solana ETF has recorded zero inflow on Friday, Nov. 28.

This slowdown in its daily performance has come after weeks of consistent investor demand that pushed BSOL’s cumulative total to a massive $527.9 million, the highest among all existing Solana ETFs.

Bitwise continues to lead Solana ETFs

Since its launch in late October, Bitwise has dominated the Solana ETF ecosystem with massive daily inflows, which consistently stand out among the pack.

Starting from its first day of trading, BSOL saw repeated days of high inflows, including $39.5 million on Nov. 24 and $31 million on Nov. 25. As such, the zero inflow recorded in the previous day marks a pause to its long streak of strong performance.

While the muted inflow has followed multiple days of an aggressive inflow streak, the break signals a temporary recalibration rather than weakening sentiment.

While other Solana ETFs have continued to follow closely with lesser daily performances, Fidelity’s Solana ETF continued its steady rise with $2.4 million in new inflows on Nov. 28, pushing its cumulative total to $32.2 million.