XRP Price Analysis for December 20

The rates of most of the coins are going up on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

XRP has gained a lot of value today, going up by 2.57%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP might have set a local resistance of $1.9588. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may see a level breakout, followed by further growth to the $2 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is going up after a false breakout of the support of $1.80. But one should focus on the candle closure.

If it happens far from the bar peak, traders might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $1.90-$2 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $1.8209. If the weekly bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $2 mark.

XRP is trading at $1.9345 at press time.