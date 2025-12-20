Crypto Market Prediction: Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash Ever End? Ethereum (ETH) Already Sniffing $3,000; Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expodes in Unexpected Volume Spike

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin, Ethereum and even Shiba Inu are showing a similar performance: a slight bounce with the possibility of a downtrend continuation. The lack of institutional activity correlates with the decreasing selling volume, which is a big sign about the future of the market.

Shiba Inu movement halted

At last, Shiba Inu applied the brakes. Following nine days of nonstop sales, SHIB is no longer in a free fall. For the first time in more than a week, prices have stabilized, volatility has decreased and the market is not actively moving lower. Considering how brutal the previous move was, that alone represents a significant change.

The actual crash was decisive. Instead of drifting down, SHIB fell sharply, cutting through short-and-midterm support with little opposition. During that time, every attempt at a bounce was sold right away, converting previous support levels into overhead pressure. Sentiment had completely faded by the end of those nine days. At that point, markets usually stop crashing because selling becomes inefficient rather than because they become bullish.

Advertisement

SHIB is currently acting like a depleted resource. Price action has tightened into a limited range, and volume has decreased in comparison to the capitulation spike. That implies that sellers are taking a step back, if only momentarily. The same narrative is shown by RSI: momentum is still weak but is no longer accelerating downward. After a sharp drawdown, stabilization looks like this.

There are a few practical routes from here. Consolidation that occurs sideways is first. While the market's volatility subsides, SHIB may spend some time chopping close to current levels and establishing a base. Despite its boredom, this would be beneficial. After such harm, markets require time.

A relief bounce is the second situation. SHIB may be able to recover some lost ground if buyers intervene and drive the price back toward surrounding resistance. This would only be a response to compressed positioning and oversold conditions, not a reversal of the trend.

Advertisement

Ethereum's tone changes

The market is beginning to notice that Ethereum is subtly changing its tone. ETH is now exhibiting a distinctly positive dynamic as it moves back toward the $3,000 mark, following weeks of pressure and unsuccessful recovery attempts. This is neither a low-liquidity wick nor an arbitrary spike. Coming off a defended low is a planned move, where buyers intervene regularly rather than irregularly.

The fact that Ethereum has already included a reaction bottom is the most crucial information. Volatility decreased, prices stopped reaching lower lows and the market absorbed selling without imploding. The present push higher was made possible by that.

The move appears intentional rather than emotional as ETH gets closer to $3,000. RSI is rising from low levels, momentum is improving and volume is encouraging — all indicators that downward pressure is lessening.

The sum of $3,000 is more than just a psychological figure. It is an area of choice. The next stage opens up swiftly if Ethereum can recover and maintain its position above it. A successful reclamation would boost the likelihood of a wider recovery toward higher moving averages and reintroduce short-term resistance levels. This does not imply a straight-line rally, but it does indicate that the market would be in recovery mode as opposed to survival mode.

Bitcoin saw momentum spike

BTC has already decisively recovered from its local bottom following weeks of unrelenting downward pressure, regaining ground that many believed was permanently lost. It was not a subtle or arbitrary move. It arrived with conviction, loudness and a distinct response from relevant levels.

A bounce is more important than a headline. It indicates that customers were not in a panic, but rather waiting. Bitcoin never lost its wider market presence, even after significant selling and a breakdown below important moving averages previously.

Once the price dropped in response to demand, liquidity quickly returned, demonstrating that Bitcoin is still the main indicator of risk for the whole cryptocurrency market.

The short-term narrative is also altered by this rebound. Much of the selling pressure has already been absorbed by the market. Momentum is no longer accelerating to the downside, weak hands are mostly flushed and leverage has decreased. That opinion is supported by the RSI rising from oversold territory; this is not a desperate dead-cat bounce.

There are two practical ways to proceed from here. First, there is a continuation. This bounce may develop into a longer recovery leg if Bitcoin can maintain its position above the most recent low and create higher lows on shorter time frames. The next course of action would be to push back toward key moving averages and broken resistance zones. The market will determine whether this move has genuine legs there.

Consolidation is the second approach. While volatility subsides, Bitcoin might chop sideways, consuming gains. That would be constructive rather than bearish. Strong markets do not follow a straight line. They decide after pausing and resetting.