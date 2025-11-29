Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 11:55
    XRP open interest data shows renewed market optimism around the coin and the Ripple ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP open interest has taken a new leap as the crypto market consolidates after weeks of brutal, choppy sell-offs. Data from CoinGlass shows open interest has jumped by up to 4% in the past 24 hours. The revival in XRP open interest is symbolic, with hopes it can stir a major price rebound.

    Advertisement

    XRP open interest by numbers

    The CoinGlass data pegs the actual open interest at 1,980,000,000 XRP. This futures open interest is valued at exactly $4,180,000,000 as of writing, based on the actual price of the coin.

    XRP open interest is a good measure of the demand for the coin, especially with the recent liquidation imbalance. Crucial events like the last Ripple Swell are known to boost the XRP open interest outlook.

    According to the CoinGlass data, CME dominated the XRP futures market with an open interest share of over 25%.

    The Binance exchange also proved popular for the Ripple-associated coin. The total XRP locked in the futures market on Binance came in at 286.24 million coins, worth over $624 million.

    The growth in the XRP open interest is slightly deviated from the price outlook. As of writing, the price of XRP was pegged at $2.1, down by 1.77% in the past 24 hours.

    Despite the divergence, the open interest marks a positive shift that may guide traders’ sentiment in the short to midterm.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/27/2025 - 13:52
    XRP Named Among Most Popular Cryptos on Major US Exchange: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Ripple ecosystem as XRP catalyst

    XRP was once a well-battered altcoin, but with the current rebound shift, the coin has what it takes to outperform the broader market.

    As reported earlier, the XRP price outshone that of Bitcoin and Cardano in weekly gains, a major shift in outlook this month.

    The Ripple Labs ecosystem has a series of ongoing positive events that can reshape the demand for the coin in the long term. With the growing focus on RLUSD to attract liquidity, XRP might be the net beneficiary in the long term.

    In addition, the growing focus on XRP Ledger and tokenization is helping the payments firm dip its foot in the mainstream capital markets. The overall implication is the recognition of XRP as a bridge asset for the most important settlement transactions.

    With the XRP open interest forming the biggest spotlight, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery. Ultimately, this can help revive the historically bullish rally that December is known for.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:44
    Ripple's David Schwartz: Being CTO Is Pretty Wild
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:27
    Crypto Not in Nanny State Any Longer, Here Is What Changed: CryptoQuant CEO's Take
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:55
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:44
    Ripple's David Schwartz: Being CTO Is Pretty Wild
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:27
    Crypto Not in Nanny State Any Longer, Here Is What Changed: CryptoQuant CEO's Take
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD