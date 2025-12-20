SBI Starts XRP Lending, Shiba Inu Whale Awakens With 53 Billion SHIB Transfer, New Ethereum Hack Revealed— Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

SBI VC Trade opens new rent coin lending round in Japan

SBI Group is now a massive institutional partner of Ripple, the company associated with XRP.

SBI VC Trade, a major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange and subsidiary of the financial giant SBI Holdings, is opening a new recruitment round for its "Rent Coin" (Lending) service.

The recruitment period begins tonight, Dec. 18, 2025, at 20:00 (JST). The exchange supports lending for 34 assets, including XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), and even meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

Unlike stocks with dividends or banks with interest, holding crypto in a wallet usually yields nothing. This service turns idle crypto into an income-generating asset.

It is worth noting that applications are generally approved on a first-come, first-served basis, and popular coins (often XRP and DOT) can hit capacity quickly (waitlisted).

SBI VC Trade first launched its cryptocurrency lending service in November 2020. Initially, it only supported Bitcoin (BTC). The minimum loan was 0.1 BTC, and it offered a 1% usage fee (interest).

Coinbase-linked Shiba Inu whale resurfaces after year-long silence

Shiba Inu whale just ended a year of silence, moving 53,591,805,991 SHIB just as the price of the meme coin flirts with yearly lows.

Calculated move. A Coinbase-linked Shiba Inu whale has reappeared on-chain after roughly one year of inactivity.

A Coinbase-linked Shiba Inu whale has reappeared on-chain after a full year of silence, and the numbers make it impossible to ignore. According to Arkham, wallet "0x1b1" received 53,591,805,991 SHIB from a Coinbase hot wallet about 20 hours ago, a transfer valued at around $415,000 right now.

What is most interesting is that this was not a new accumulation story starting from zero, and the history matters more than the headline number.

The same address interacted with Coinbase deposits multiple times three years ago, moving blocks ranging from 1.8 billion to 109.4 billion SHIB during earlier cycles.

One year ago, the wallet sent out 43.6 billion SHIB and 9.1 billion SHIB to Coinbase deposit addresses, then went dark. No visible on-chain activity followed until now.

At the same time, the Shiba Inu coin has spent 2025 unwinding a long drawdown rather than building an upside structure to say the least. The year opened above $0.00002, then sold off aggressively through January and February, pushing the price into the $0.000012-$0.000015 range by spring.

Ethereum whale multisig drained for $27.3 million after private key compromise

Whale multisig was drained for $27.3 million after a private key compromise.

Big hack. Ethereum whale’s multisig wallet was drained of roughly $27.3 million following a private key compromise.

According to PeckShieldAlert, an Ethereum whale’s multisig was drained for about $27.3 million after a private key compromise, and the attacker has already funneled about $12.6 million, around 4,100 ETH, through Tornado Cash, while keeping about $2 million in liquid assets on hand.

Etherscan-linked traces shown in the screenshots point to address "0x1fCf1" repeatedly sending out 100 ETH chunks to Tornado Cash, the kind of pattern that looks less like one "panic move" and more like a planned laundering schedule, and the same set of screens also ties the drainer to control over the victim’s multisig.

Multisig. The attacker appears to control the victim’s multisig, which still holds a leveraged ETH long position visible via the Aave interface.

That control matters because, per the Aave interface capture, the victim's multisig still sits on a leveraged ETH long: about $25 million in Ethereum supplied against about $12.3M DAI borrowed, with a health factor displayed around 1.68, meaning the wallet is alive, but not "sleep easy" alive, if ETH slides.

The Etherscan wallet overview in the images shows 100.3184 ETH worth about $284,640 plus holdings around $1.37 million across 201 tokens, with the most visible major lines being 303.44 WETH, equal to around $860,973; 2,216.36 OKB for another $234,802); 4,928.74 LEO at $36,374) and 151,990.97 FET, which made $30,870 more.