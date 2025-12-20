Advertisement
    XRP Could Add Zero If Rally Is Short-Lived

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 20/12/2025 - 18:10
    Despite its sudden price shift, XRP still stands a chance at retesting $1.77 if momentum fades, propelling its price for a deeper correction.
    XRP Could Add Zero If Rally Is Short-Lived
    After multiple days of trading sideways, XRP is finally back to the bullish zone as its price has continued to witness a rapid increase since the last day.

    While XRP has remained on the bullish side till today, climbing more than 4% over the past 24 hours, on-chain data provided by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez suggests the rally could face a critical test if momentum fades.

    XRP risks retesting $1.77

    The analyst shared data from Glassnode revealing that a large amount of XRP was accumulated around the $1.77 level, making it a key support zone.

    Apparently, the $1.77 level marks the area where many holders last moved their tokens, making it act as a strong defense zone during periods of price pullbacks.

    Nonetheless, the chart showcased by Ali pointed at a thin liquidity zone below $1.77. This suggests the amount of XRP accumulated in this area is limited compared to the next major support zone near $0.79.

    While it is not certain how long XRP will be able to hold the current price rally, the data suggests that if XRP fails to hold above $1.77 and the current rally proves short-lived, selling pressure could increase rapidly, opening the door for a deeper correction toward the $0.79 level.

    However, it is important to note that the bullish momentum remains intact for now, with XRP trading near the crucial $2 level following the renewed market optimism.

    As such, a sustained move higher could reinforce confidence and attract fresh inflows, pushing the price back to the much-anticipated $2.50.

