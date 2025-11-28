Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETFs Pull $21 Million in Trading Volume in Mere Hours

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 20:12
    Although XRP returned to the downside, showing about a 3% daily plunge, its ETFs have pulled a big amount of trading volume within just a few hours.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETFs Pull $21 Million in Trading Volume in Mere Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The spot XRP ETFs have continued to make waves with massive daily inflows and trading volume since the launch of the first product, and today is not an exception.

    Recent intraday data shared by popular crypto analyst Chad Steingraber shows that all five listed XRP ETFs have pulled in $21.12 million in combined trading volume within just a few hours.

    While the XRP ETFs have continued to record strong performances since their emergence, the volume recorded today is impressive but decently low compared to previous days. This suggests that investors have remained confident in the product.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Remove Zero, XRP on Edge of 30% Breakout, Bitcoin (BTC) Prints Insane 36,380% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 16:22
    XRP Season? Three Crypto ETFs Lined up to Debut Soon
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The five XRP ETFs that have launched recently are U.S.-based products that give investors pure, direct exposure to XRP. With these products, entities can invest in XRP without having to actually hold the tokens directly.

    Franklin Templeton XRP ETF takes lead

    Further data shared by the analyst shows that the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF has recorded the strongest intraday performance among all five XRP ETFs. Notably, the XRPZ ETF led the market with $6.34 million in trading volume from 267,864k shares.

    Followed by Franklin, the second strongest performing fund for the day is Canary’s XRPC ETF, which posted a trading volume of $5.63 million on 242,079k shares within the same period.

    Notably, this was followed by Bitwise’s XRP ETF with $5.20 million across 212,668k shares. Furthermore, the remaining two XRP ETFs issued by REX-Osprey and Grayscale achieved $1.99 million and $1.96 million in trading volume respectively.

    More XRP ETFs gearing for launch

    With the already listed XRP ETFs consistently making waves with strong daily performances, more ETFs are expected to join the pack in the coming days, propelling XRP toward more institutional adoption.

    With the growing buzz surrounding the XRP ecosystem, three more XRP ETFs, including 21Shares, CoinShares, and WisdomTree, are lined up for the next listings.

    While this move has continued to garner momentum for XRP, bolstering its appeal among institutions, holders are confident that the surging institutional demand could position the token for an explosive rally soon.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #Bitwise #Franklin Templeton #XRP Price Prediction #Grayscale
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 18:40
    Former IFF Economist Claims Bitcoin Has Been Relegated to the Sidelines
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 17:51
    'It’s Black Friday': Michael Saylor Hints at Potential Bitcoin Purchase
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 20:12
    XRP ETFs Pull $21 Million in Trading Volume in Mere Hours
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 18:40
    Former IFF Economist Claims Bitcoin Has Been Relegated to the Sidelines
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 17:51
    'It’s Black Friday': Michael Saylor Hints at Potential Bitcoin Purchase
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD