    Anthony Scaramucci Names Michael Saylor Smartest Person in Crypto

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 13:33
    Michael Saylor has continued to receive high appraisals from high-profile personnel since his presence at the recently concluded Bitcoin MENA.
    Anthony Scaramucci Names Michael Saylor Smartest Person in Crypto
    Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to sing the praises of Strategy executive chairman and renowned Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor after an encounter at Abu Dhabi.

    In his post, Scaramucci shared a photo featuring himself and Saylor at the Bitcoin MENA event, mentioning that he had been looking for the smartest person in crypto there in Abu Dhabi.

    While Scaramucci had made the post after Saylor delivered his speech at the event, Scaramucci affirmed that Saylor is the smartest person in crypto he was looking for. 

    Saylor reinstates bullish Bitcoin stance in Abu Dhabi

    Apparently, Scaramucci had made the complimentary remarks about Saylor after he delivered a keynote speech at the Bitcoin MENA event in Abu Dhabi, where he restated his long-held conviction in Bitcoin.

    While Saylor is recognized as one of the most influential voices in the crypto space due to his relentless advocacy for the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, his presence drew notable attention at the event, as many had highly anticipated his speech.

    Although Scaramucci is widely recognized as a strong pro-Bitcoin advocate himself, he had often credited Saylor for his vocal and financial influence on the leading asset.

    Saylor wants to buy all Bitcoin in circulation 

    While Saylor had remained resilient in his aggressive Bitcoin accumulation scheme, he made a shocking revelation about his aim to buy all of the Bitcoin in circulation.

    The statement that has created a buzz in the crypto community has been criticized by popular Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff. 

    During his speech, Saylor revealed that it is his goal to take Bitcoin out of circulation by buying it all, with plans to use the entire Bitcoin as collateral to create digital credit.

    While the statement has been widely applauded by the crypto community, it has received severe criticism from Peter Schiff, who had tagged the idea as total “BS.”

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Anthony Scaramucci #Peter Schiff #Strategy
