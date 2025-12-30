Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Pens Unexpected Message to Ripple CTO, What Happened?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 16:08
    Interaction between Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson and Ripple CTO David Schwartz has sparked expectations in the crypto community.
    Cardano Founder Pens Unexpected Message to Ripple CTO, What Happened?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a move that took the crypto community by surprise, Ripple CTO David Schwartz acknowledged Midnight. Cardano privacy token Midnight (NIGHT) has been in the spotlight since it launched this December.

    Midnight has risen among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, ranking as the 45th largest crypto with a market valuation of $1.6 billion.  At press time, Midnight was up 4.73% in the last 24 hours to $0.0968 and up 28% weekly.

    In a Dec. 29 tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz posted, "i hereby acknowledge Midnight," which caught the attention of the crypto community given the history between the XRP and Cardano communities, which saw them clash in the past. But in a fresh turn, a newfound love is now emerging between the two communities.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reacted to the Ripple CTO's Midnight acknowledgement with "love you man," further wowing the crypto community.

    Hoskinson shared a meme clip from the 2008 comedy Step Brothers alongside his tweet in which Will Ferrell asked his new stepbrother, John C. Reilly, if they had just become best friends, to which he answered "Yep."

    David Schwartz is one of the original architects of XRP Ledger, which he colaunched in 2012 alongside Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto.

    Crypto community reacts

    The "bromance" between the XRP and the Cardano communities has excited crypto fans, with the recent interaction between Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson and Ripple CTO David Schwartz, sparking expectations of what might be coming ahead.

    Hoskinson previously had said that it would be a lot of fun to work with the XRP community. In his comments, Hoskinson hinted at XRP as a major potential partner.

    In reaction to the interaction between the Cardano and XRP architects, legal attorney and Ripple enthusiast John Deaton described them as "two incredibly smart minds," adding it was a good way to end the year and start the next.

    "Two incredibly smart minds - one shared purpose - mixed in with some holiday cheer - great way to end the year and look forward to the next one. Happy New Year boys," Deaton wrote.

    #Cardano News #Ripple News #Charles Hoskinson
