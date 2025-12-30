Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, will rally by 67% and hit the $150,000 milestone in 2026. The stablecoin segment will also be rocketing together with the prediction markets scene, while AI usage outside tech will remain limited — that is how the top VC investor sees 2026 in Web3.

Bitcoin (BTC) price to surpass $150,000 in 2026, Haseeb Qureshi says

Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency asset, has all the chances to blast past $150,000 by the end of 2026 despite its dominance shrinking. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) will expand its dominance in the segment of smart contract platforms for dApps while minor chains — even stablecoin-centric ones — will underperform, Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner in Web3 VC firm Dragonfly Capital, shares on X.

It’s that time again—as 2025 comes to a close, it’s time to drop 2026 predictions.



I think 2026 is going to surprise, both to the upside and to the downside. Organized by category:



Macro / Chains

* $BTC is > $150K by year-end, but BTC dominance decreases in 2026.

* Despite the… — Haseeb ＞|＜ (@hosseeb) December 29, 2025

Also, we should expect more tech companies, including Fortune Top 100 heavyweights, to be releasing their own blockchain ventures. The segment will become concentrated, with a number of top-tier banks dominating here. In terms of infrastructure, more chains will leverage DoubleZero architecture.

In the segment of on-chain perps trading, maximum three venues will be dominating; the same will work for decentralized prediction markets. Almost all liquidity will be routed to Polymarket, Kalshi and Robinhood front-ends.

The sphere of stablecoins will also grow at an impressive pace. The stablecoin supply will expand by 60% YoY, with USD-pegged stablecoins still controlling 99%+ of the market. USDT dominance will drop to 55%.

Changes in the political landscape in the U.S. might affect the audience of PolitFi meme coins and WLFI/USD1 ecosystems.

This segment set to rocket by 1,000%

Qureshi indicated the segment that still can rally by over 10x from its current state — it is stablecoin-based cards. They will cement themselves as the main driver for retail stablecoin adoption, with Rain being an influential player.

The synergy between AI and Web3 will still remain controversial. While we are set to see more and more ultra-small teams (with less than 10 employees) delivering popular products, the full-scale agentic payments adoption will not happen next year.

Also, as security remains in focus for teams of all sizes, the number of big crypto hacks will drop compared to 2026, the VC veteran concluded.