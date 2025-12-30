Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 15:41
    Haseeb Qureshi, seasoned crypto VC and managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, shares his bold predictions for 2026.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, will rally by 67% and hit the $150,000 milestone in 2026. The stablecoin segment will also be rocketing together with the prediction markets scene, while AI usage outside tech will remain limited — that is how the top VC investor sees 2026 in Web3.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price to surpass $150,000 in 2026, Haseeb Qureshi says

    Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency asset, has all the chances to blast past $150,000 by the end of 2026 despite its dominance shrinking. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) will expand its dominance in the segment of smart contract platforms for dApps while minor chains — even stablecoin-centric ones — will underperform, Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner in Web3 VC firm Dragonfly Capital, shares on X.

    Also, we should expect more tech companies, including Fortune Top 100 heavyweights, to be releasing their own blockchain ventures. The segment will become concentrated, with a number of top-tier banks dominating here. In terms of infrastructure, more chains will leverage DoubleZero architecture.

    Advertisement

    In the segment of on-chain perps trading, maximum three venues will be dominating; the same will work for decentralized prediction markets. Almost all liquidity will be routed to Polymarket, Kalshi and Robinhood front-ends.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Death Cross Alarm With -26% on Radar, Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop $1,078,000,000, Solana Sees 99% Rug Pull
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest

    The sphere of stablecoins will also grow at an impressive pace. The stablecoin supply will expand by 60% YoY, with USD-pegged stablecoins still controlling 99%+ of the market. USDT dominance will drop to 55%.

    Changes in the political landscape in the U.S. might affect the audience of PolitFi meme coins and WLFI/USD1 ecosystems.

    Advertisement

    This segment set to rocket by 1,000%

    Qureshi indicated the segment that still can rally by over 10x from its current state — it is stablecoin-based cards. They will cement themselves as the main driver for retail stablecoin adoption, with Rain being an influential player.

    The synergy between AI and Web3 will still remain controversial. While we are set to see more and more ultra-small teams (with less than 10 employees) delivering popular products, the full-scale agentic payments adoption will not happen next year.

    Also, as security remains in focus for teams of all sizes, the number of big crypto hacks will drop compared to 2026, the VC veteran concluded.

    #Bitcoin #AI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:35
    130,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: New Year's Eve Will Be Interesting
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD