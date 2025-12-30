XRP Could Hit $24 If This Ultra Rare Golden Cross Is Confirmed on XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is showing some signs that traders pay attention to, like an ultra-rare golden cross on the monthly chart against Bitcoin, where the 23-month moving average crosses the 50-month one in a manner it did not for seven years, since 2018, as seen on TradingView chart.

Advertisement

The latest monthly close on the chart was around 0.00002116 BTC per XRP, and the "1,200% run versus Bitcoin" headline is math that puts the potential XRP/BTC target at 0.00027508 BTC per altcoin.

When you translate that into dollars, that is what makes the golden cross story stunning. With Bitcoin at $87,976 right now, XRP at 0.00002116 BTC implies about $1.86 per coin, and the 0.00027508 BTC target implies about $24.20 per coin if BTC stays flat.

XRP/BTC by TradingView

That target is not just some random number out of thin air. It is actually about 20% above the old XRP/BTC peak zone you can see on the chart near 0.00022865. So, the whole trade looks like a "breakout plus extension" instead of just a basic retest.

Advertisement

False alarm?

If the cross is confirmed and the ratio starts moving closer to that 2018 ceiling, the market story is that XRP does not need Bitcoin to crash to win. It just needs sustained relative demand, and the upside math will become much more significant quickly.

Still, monthly signals are slow by design, so validation matters more than hype. If XRP/BTC can hold above the nearby resistance, it will probably build higher lows as volume expands. If it fails, the ratio will probably go back to the 0.00002 area, which would make the cross a false start.