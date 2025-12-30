Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Could Hit $24 If This Ultra Rare Golden Cross Is Confirmed on XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 15:53
    XRP is flashing an ultra-rare monthly golden cross against Bitcoin for the first time since 2018, a setup that could trigger a 1,200% relative run and map a $24 XRP case if BTC stays flat.
    Advertisement
    XRP Could Hit $24 If This Ultra Rare Golden Cross Is Confirmed on XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is showing some signs that traders pay attention to, like an ultra-rare golden cross on the monthly chart against Bitcoin, where the 23-month moving average crosses the 50-month one in a manner it did not for seven years, since 2018, as seen on TradingView chart.

    Advertisement

    The latest monthly close on the chart was around 0.00002116 BTC per XRP, and the "1,200% run versus Bitcoin" headline is math that puts the potential XRP/BTC target at 0.00027508 BTC per altcoin.

    When you translate that into dollars, that is what makes the golden cross story stunning. With Bitcoin at $87,976 right now, XRP at 0.00002116 BTC implies about $1.86 per coin, and the 0.00027508 BTC target implies about $24.20 per coin if BTC stays flat.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Death Cross Alarm With -26% on Radar, Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop $1,078,000,000, Solana Sees 99% Rug Pull
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    XRP/BTC by TradingView

    That target is not just some random number out of thin air. It is actually about 20% above the old XRP/BTC peak zone you can see on the chart near 0.00022865. So, the whole trade looks like a "breakout plus extension" instead of just a basic retest.

    Advertisement

    False alarm?

    If the cross is confirmed and the ratio starts moving closer to that 2018 ceiling, the market story is that XRP does not need Bitcoin to crash to win. It just needs sustained relative demand, and the upside math will become much more significant quickly.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 12:40
    XRP Shows +564,80% OI Spike in Four Hours: Why Is It Critical?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Still, monthly signals are slow by design, so validation matters more than hype. If XRP/BTC can hold above the nearby resistance, it will probably build higher lows as volume expands. If it fails, the ratio will probably go back to the 0.00002 area, which would make the cross a false start. 

    Advertisement
    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Could Hit $24 If This Ultra Rare Golden Cross Is Confirmed on XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Could Hit $24 If This Ultra Rare Golden Cross Is Confirmed on XRP vs. Bitcoin Chart
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $150,000, When? Haseeb Qureshi Has Answer
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 15:34
    Half-Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD