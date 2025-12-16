Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    After Wasting Four Years, SEC Ends Yet Another Crypto Investigastion

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 18:01
    The four-year probe that had been a major source of uncertainty for the Aave project.
    Advertisement
    After Wasting Four Years, SEC Ends Yet Another Crypto Investigastion
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The SEC has officially dropped its investigation into the Aave protocol. 

    "DeFi has faced unfair regulatory pressure in recent years. We’re glad to put this behind us as we enter a new era where developers can truly build the future of finance," Aave Founder Stani Kulechov said in a recent social media post. 

    A four-year probe

    The core of the SEC's crypto strategy has been to classify tokens as securities by proving they rely on the "managerial efforts" of a centralized group. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?
    Morning Crypto Report: New XRP Pair Goes Live on Binance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Coinbase Listing, Cardano Creator Highlights 'New ADA' Top 100 Achievement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control

    After four years of digging, the SEC evidently could not find sufficient evidence of clear securities violations to warrant a lawsuit. 

    Advertisement

    The regulatory environment in the U.S. has softened significantly in late 2025. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/17/2025 - 16:00
    Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Since Paul Atkins took over as SEC Chair in early 2025, the agency has shifted away from "regulation by enforcement." Similar investigations into Uniswap and Ondo Finance were also dropped earlier this year.

    Advertisement

    The agency is likely deprioritizing cases against "true DeFi" protocols that don't hold user funds directly.

    The bad news 

    The regulatory news is undeniably bullish, but Aave is currently facing a significant internal crisis that complicates the picture.

    Aave Labs recently integrated "CoW Swap" into the Aave frontend and began redirecting swap fees (estimated at ~$10 million/year) to themselves rather than the DAO treasury.

    Token holders are furious, viewing this as a "revenue capture" by the development team that bypasses decentralized governance.

    If this governance spat isn't resolved, it could lead to a "fork".

    #AAVE News #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 16:00
    Cardano (ADA) Death Cross Appears as Price Loses 15%, Levels to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 15:44
    Monero (XMR) Jumps 15%, Now Most Profitable Top 20 Crypto
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
    Unchained Summit Announces Dubai Edition Scheduled for 1st & 2nd May 2026
    BingX celebrates reaching 40m users in 2025 with Beyond the Alpha campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 18:01
    After Wasting Four Years, SEC Ends Yet Another Crypto Investigastion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 16:00
    Cardano (ADA) Death Cross Appears as Price Loses 15%, Levels to Watch
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 15:44
    Monero (XMR) Jumps 15%, Now Most Profitable Top 20 Crypto
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD