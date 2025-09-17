Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 16:00
    Upgrade anticipated to be one of major events in DeFi in 2025
    Advertisement
    Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Aave CEO and founder Stani Kulechov has broken his silence on a major upgrade coming to Aave in Q4, 2025.

    Advertisement

    The Aave v4 upgrade is anticipated to be one of the major events in DeFi in 2025, including features such as a Hub-and-Spoke architecture, reinvestment module and others, boosting Aave liquidity and saving gas.

    The upgrade will also include UX improvements and a new liquidation engine. The Reinvestment Module would help Aave earn more from unused capital, utilizing idle liquidity.

    HOT Stories
    Top XRP Trader Who Called 700% Run Now Moves Ethereum onto Binance
    Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back

    On Sept. 15, the Aave founder informed the crypto community of the Aave v4 upgrade roadmap, which highlights where the project is currently at in its development.

    Advertisement

    Aave CEO reacts

    The Aave founder commented in reaction to a tweet highlighting the features of Aave V4, "very nice overview of the Aave V4 feature," adding that the Reinvestment Module was not part of the initial design.

    "Interestingly, the Reinvestment Module wasn’t part of our original design a couple of years ago when we laid down the protocol architecture. It actually emerged later as an unexpected, but exciting, last-minute addition," Kulechov added.

    The Aave CEO explained the reinvestment feature further as one that allows the protocol to deploy pool float into low-risk, highly liquid yield strategies, creating additional efficiency for LPs. The feature is somewhat inspired by Ethena’s rebalance to USDtb but applied natively within Aave.

    The Aave team shared the launch roadmap for the Aave upgrade on Sept. 15, revealing a recent V4 Development Update.

    #AAVE News #Aave
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum Working Toward Quantum Resistance, Vitalik Buterin Teases
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Open Miner Launches Innovative Cloud Solution to Help Investors Generate Steady Cash Flow
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:00
    Aave CEO Breaks Silence on Game-changing Upgrade in Q4: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum Working Toward Quantum Resistance, Vitalik Buterin Teases
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all