Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 15:44
    Unusual Dogecoin inflow totaling 752 million DOGE hits Robinhood in possible sell-off move
    Advertisement
    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The meme coin sector of the cryptocurrency market has sparked serious concerns among holders of Dogecoin (DOGE). The concerns came as 752 million DOGE were transferred from unknown wallets in four different transactions to the Robinhood exchange.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin whales move $195 million to Robinhood exchange

    Whale Alert data reveals that Dogecoin whales transferred the meme coins in tranches of 188 million DOGE, each valued at $48.95 million. This brought the total to $195.8 million that has been moved to the exchange.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 09/10/2025 - 14:00
    Dogecoin Price Warning Issued by DOGE Contributor Amid Extreme Volatility
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This deposit on Robinhood has sparked speculation of possible sales. Usually, movement of assets from private wallets to exchanges signals the holder's intent to sell. However, it could also be that these large holders are looking to swap DOGE for other assets.

    Whales sometimes transfer their assets to exchanges for collateral or just portfolio reshuffling. Regardless of the intent, the Dogecoin community’s perception will determine the impact that the current transaction will have on the price outlook of the meme coin.

    Before this development, DOGE had gained 8.7% in price over the past seven days as investors anticipated a climb to $0.30.

    As of press time, Dogecoin was changing hands at $0.2602, which represents a 1.44% decrease in the last 24 hours. 

    The meme coin previously hit a peak of $0.2697 as it looked ready to flip to $0.27. However, there has been a pullback by investors, with trading volume down by 34.46% at $4.1 billion within the same time frame.

    Can DOGE reclaim $0.30 level?

    Meanwhile, the Dogecoin community is keeping an eye on the meme coin’s technical indicators. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 09:00
    First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, a death cross is looming for DOGE, as per the 9-day and 26-day simple moving average setup. It is unclear what ecosystem bulls will do now that there are concerns about selling pressure.

    If Dogecoin bulls step in, it might help stabilize the price and possibly drive DOGE to reclaim the $0.30 level it hit briefly on the weekend. The rebound to $0.30 had been considered a huge breakthrough for the meme coin.

    #Robinhood #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin up 99% in Yearly Gains, Surpassing Altcoin Dominance
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    New Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $15.8M as Phase 6 Reaches 40%
    Kintsu Launches sHYPE on Hyperliquid
    Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 17:39
    'Don't Trust Fake Pumps': Ted Pillows on Crypto Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:44
    752,000,000 Dogecoin Stun Robinhood in 5 Minutes, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 15:32
    Bitcoin up 99% in Yearly Gains, Surpassing Altcoin Dominance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all