    First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 9:00
    Dogecoin ETF countdown begins as meme coin price targets key levels
    First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Could Send DOGE Price Toward $0.30 Breakout
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Probably the most popular meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), is about to do a “first ever” trick again, into territory no meme coin has ever reached before as the Dogecoin ETF looks set to launch this week.

    Behind it is Rex-Osprey, which filed for a DOGE ETF under the ticker DOJE previously this year, and according to Nate Geraci, the approval now looks imminent with the next two months shaping up to be extra important for crypto ETFs.

    The new fund will hold Dogecoin directly while also using derivatives such as futures and swaps to manage exposure, with a mandate that requires at least 80% of net assets to remain tied to the meme coin.

    At the same time, managers left themselves room to tap into other crypto ETFs if needed, a flexible structure that mirrors Bitcoin and Ethereum products but is still unprecedented for DOGE.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price under microscope

    On Crypto Twitter, the reaction was instant. Unipcs, widely known as "Bonk Guy" after making his fortune on a leveraged BONK long, pointed to the timing and pulled up a price chart that shows DOGE building pressure under a descending trendline. 

    The price has been at $0.228 with a 6% daily push, the RSI is around 55 and the wedge formation puts $0.25 and $0.30 as breakout lines above, while $0.20 sits as the main support to watch. The setup looks like a textbook squeeze just as the ETF headlines begin to circulate. The narrative in such situations is like the last piece of the puzzle.

    Whether DOJE attracts strong inflows like Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs is the main question, but the listing itself signals another step in crypto’s shift toward mainstream packaging. From a joke token to Wall Street-style funds, Dogecoin’s path keeps surprising the market — and this week could mark its most unlikely milestone imaginable.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF #Dogecoin News
