$6 Billion Pulled in by XRP and Other Crypto ETPs

The crypto market has remained on the bearish side for nearly a week, but institutional investors have shown strong resilience, driving the strongest weekly ETF inflow during the same period.

Advertisement

According to data provided by crypto analytics platform Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) associated with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana have seen nearly $6 billion flow into the market in just one week.

Although the crypto market has continued to experience major developments from institutions and large corporations in recent months, the massive inflows recorded in the past week come as a surprise considering the severe price corrections and personal downtrends faced by the market during the period.

Despite the long-standing delay in the approval of spot crypto ETFs and ETPs by the SEC, the massive influx of institutional capital demonstrates the growing demand for regulated crypto investment products, even in the face of market uncertainties.

Advertisement

XRP big players move bullish

While the first XRP ETF launched barely a month ago, data shows XRP emerging as one of the standout players in the record inflows, highlighting its growing strength beyond the retail market.

The data further indicates that XRP recorded its largest weekly inflow to date, signaling heightened confidence from big players and funds looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum investment products. Unlike retail investors who view the persistent decline in XRP’s price as a sign of weakness, institutions appear to see it as a strategic entry point.

Nonetheless, the substantial weekly inflow coinciding with a broad crypto market bloodbath has stirred discussions across the crypto community. Market watchers are stunned, as charts provided by the data source show that spot crypto ETFs have just recorded their largest weekly inflow since June 2025. This record was achieved shortly after the XRP investment product was added to the list.

Amid fading market momentum, the multiple billions of dollars pulled in by institutions have sparked hopes for a potential rebound in the prices of the cryptocurrencies involved, especially XRP.