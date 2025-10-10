Robert Kiyosaki on Ethereum: 'Hot Hot Hot'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has again hinted at the growth potential of Ethereum (ETH) as the second leading cryptocurrency. In a post on X, Kiyosaki highlighted the steady increase in the price of two of his preferred investment assets, namely silver and Ethereum.

Robert Kiyosaki bullish on Ethereum

The author and entrepreneur noted that the price of silver per ounce has soared past $50, an indication of the increasing value of the hard asset. He also expressed optimism that silver might gain more momentum and increase further in price.

"SILVER over $50. $75 next? Silver and Ethereum hot, hot, hot," he stated.

Kiyosaki’s projection of silver climbing to $75 per ounce reveals his bullish outlook on the hard asset, as there has been an uptick in demand lately. He also considers Ethereum as another asset with the bullish potential to record massive price gains.

Within the last seven days, Kiyosaki has emphasized the need for anyone considering long-term investment to focus on Ethereum, Bitcoin, silver and gold . He describes these assets as highly valued and allows an investor to build wealth over time.

According to him, the push for these assets has become necessary due to the near collapse of the U.S. dollar. Kiyosaki insists that holding onto cash would only lead to loss for an investor, as fiat currencies are becoming devalued.

According to his words, he prefers silver and Ethereum as credible alternatives to cash and dismisses the claims of those who consider the crypto product a mere speculative asset.

As of press time, Ethereum is changing hands at $4,344.84, which represents a 0.27% decline in the last 24 hours. Despite the slight dip, market participants anticipate further climbs, and all eyes are on the coin flipping $5,000 soon.

Meanwhile, analysts believe that current global liquidity trends could support Ethereum soaring to $10,000 . In addition, data shows that most Ethereum holders have moved their assets into self-custody, a move that suggests an unwillingness to sell.

Ethereum’s privacy upgrades reinforce long-term confidence

In the broader Ethereum ecosystem, the development team is working on providing stronger privacy and security on the blockchain. The Kohaku roadmap is targeted at securing the blockchain from malicious actors carrying out attacks on systems, while also guaranteeing privacy for users.

This development indicates that the team is not relenting in ensuring user confidence in the space. It remains critical as a catalyst to increased adoption.